(L-R) Nicki Thiim of Denmark, Martin Tomczyk of Germany, ABT Motorsport director, and Mirko Bortolotti of Italy pose for a photograph prior to the DTM Team ABT Sportsline reveal of their cars and drivers for the 2025 season in Hochgurgl, Austria on February 17 2025 Photo: Sebastian Marko / Red Bull Content Pool

(L-R) Nicki Thiim of Denmark, Martin Tomczyk of Germany, ABT Motorsport director, and Mirko Bortolotti of Italy pose for a photograph prior to the DTM Team ABT Sportsline reveal of their cars and drivers for the 2025 season in Hochgurgl, Austria on February 17 2025 Photo: Sebastian Marko / Red Bull Content Pool