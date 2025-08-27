Formula 1: Sergio Perez Says Determination To 'Enjoy' Racing Again Is Primary Motivation For Return

Formula 1 new team, Cadillax, on Tuesday, announced that Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas
Sergio Perez says he is relishing the opportunity to "enjoy" Formula One again, after it was announced he will return next season with Cadillac.
Perez and Valtteri Bottas were confirmed on Tuesday as the drivers for Cadillac's new Formula One team in 2026, with neither having competed this campaign.
The Mexican driver was dropped by Red Bull following a disappointing ending to the 2024 season, in which he scored just nine points across the final eight races.
Six-time Grand Prix winner Perez is the eighth-most experienced driver in F1 history with 281 race starts, and feels he has "a lot more to give" to the sport, which he "missed" during his break.
"It wasn't an easy decision because I've had the privilege to have a fantastic career in the sport and, to be honest, I felt like I've done it all in the sport," he told Sky Sports F1.
"But the longer it went on and the more I thought about it - I obviously spoke with my family about it. We all felt like this was the right thing for us as a family, as a project, to get back to enjoy it.
"The last year, especially, was very hard. It was very demanding and I didn't enjoy it.
"It was a lot of weight on my shoulders last year. I don't feel like I've got anything to prove because what has happened in my previous team has shown already what the struggles were that I had.
"I love the sport and I want to go back to enjoy it. This is the main driving factor behind coming back - to just enjoy it, and give back a lot of love to the sport that has given me everything."