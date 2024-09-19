‘Now I’m The King’ – Alexis Nicolas Outlines Grand Visions For Lightweight Kickboxing World Title Reign

Alexis “Barboza” Nicolas has big plans for his reign as the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion.
On October 4 in U.S. primetime, the undefeated Frenchman will defend his gold for the first time against the man he wrested the World Title from, Regian “The Immortal” Eersel, in the main event of ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video.
That five-round battle will go down at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium – the same venue where Nicolas defeated Eersel just five months ago, snapping the former titleholder’s years-long run of dominance.
Boasting a pristine 24-0 professional record and sporting 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold around his waist, the 26-year-old sensation is now rightfully recognized as one of the planet’s top strikers.
“Barboza” told onefc.com that he’s enjoyed a warm reception in his home nation since winning the belt but that his work as the World Champion is only just beginning:
“Everybody was proud in France. Now, a lot of people know me and recognize me in the street. My mother is so proud of me, but she knows that I have to stay focused. She told me I have to stay focused.
“Now I’m the king, and everybody wants to take the crown, so I have to stay focused. Make more money, build my empire, and fight, fight, fight.”
As for building his empire, Nicolas knows he must first be successful in the ring, and that means defeating a superstar in Eersel for the second time.
Beyond his performances in competition, though, he dreams of becoming a bona fide superstar who spreads the sport of kickboxing all over the world.
To that end, he’s taking steps – such as learning English – to become even more recognized on a global scale:
“I have to become a superstar in France and in all the world. Now, I am in France, but I want to do the same thing in Thailand, all over the world, in the U.S.
“So I have to fight, and I have to show that kickboxing is a very good sport and make everybody want to do kickboxing, so I have to speak better English. It’s a very good thing because now I’m recognized.”
As France’s first-ever ONE World Champion, Nicolas hopes to use his newfound star power to bring the world’s largest martial arts organization to his country.
If he can get past “The Immortal” at ONE Fight Night 25, he will have further cemented himself as one of France’s brightest stars – a weight that he’s happy to carry:
“My dream is to bring ONE Championship to France. To bring ONE Championship to France, it’s a big dream for me, and if I can put it on my shoulders, I want to.”
Alexis Nicolas Wants To Fight As Often As Possible
Beyond his visions of global superstardom, Alexis Nicolas has a straightforward mindset for his time as the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion – fight and fight often.
He spoke about what fans can expect going forward:
“A lot of fights, a lot of winning, a lot of KOs, and of course, a lot of money because I need to build my empire to make my family and me safe. I want to become a superstar. I want to be appreciated by ONE Championship fans.”
If he wants to be an active ONE superstar, “Barboza” is off to a strong start.
He made a successful promotional debut in January before snapping Regian Eersel’s eight-year winning streak in April, and he will next defend the newly earned gold at ONE Fight Night 25.
Nicolas says that as long as his body holds up and ONE will allow it, he’ll compete as often as he possibly can:
“I just want to fight. Like, if I can fight every three months, I’ll fight every three months. If I can fight more, I’m ready. Kickboxing is my life, so I don’t want to just be a superstar. I want to be a super fighter.”