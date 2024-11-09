Jackie Buntan Stuns Anissa Meksen, Claims Inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Title

The Filipino-American sensation took the fight to Anissa “C18” Meksen, long considered one of the top pound-for-pound female strikers on the planet, and defeated her to claim the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE 169, which broadcast live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium this past Friday, November 8.
It took some time for Buntan to get her footing in the ring, as Meksen controlled the first two rounds with chopping leg kicks, stiff jabs, and hard straight punches every time the Boxing Works representative overcommitted.
But the California resident landed her cleanest combination near the end of the second frame, connecting with a jab-cross that seemingly turned the tide.
Finally connecting on a solid combo, the 27-year-old started finding her rhythm in third. She was successful in the pocket, landing body shots and hooks to frustrate the French-Algerian superstar.
Meksen adjusted in the fourth stanza, as she appeared comfortable battling off the back foot. However, it seemed like there was nothing that could shake Buntan’s confidence.
The Filipino-American continued to apply pressure from the inside, landing snappy hooks to the body and head, and she continued to dish out more of that in the fifth and final frame.
By taking away Meksen’s leg kicks, Buntan was jumping in and out of the pocket to brilliantly fire off her strikes. She landed the cleaner shots and disengaged just at the right time to disrupt the French-Algerian’s rhythm.
After five close rounds, all three judges awarded Buntan the unanimous decision victory.
The historic win elevated her record to 27-6 and earned her the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Title.
Buntan joins her now-retired Boxing Works teammate Janet “JT” Todd, the sport’s former atomweight queen, as a ONE World Champion.