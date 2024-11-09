MMA

Jackie Buntan Stuns Anissa Meksen, Claims Inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Title

The Filipino-American sensation earned a unanimous decision victory to make history at ONE 169!

Jackie Buntan has officially reached the pinnacle of the kickboxing world.

The Filipino-American sensation took the fight to Anissa “C18” Meksen, long considered one of the top pound-for-pound female strikers on the planet, and defeated her to claim the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE 169, which broadcast live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium this past Friday, November 8.

It took some time for Buntan to get her footing in the ring, as Meksen controlled the first two rounds with chopping leg kicks, stiff jabs, and hard straight punches every time the Boxing Works representative overcommitted.

But the California resident landed her cleanest combination near the end of the second frame, connecting with a jab-cross that seemingly turned the tide.

Finally connecting on a solid combo, the 27-year-old started finding her rhythm in third. She was successful in the pocket, landing body shots and hooks to frustrate the French-Algerian superstar.

Meksen adjusted in the fourth stanza, as she appeared comfortable battling off the back foot. However, it seemed like there was nothing that could shake Buntan’s confidence.

The Filipino-American continued to apply pressure from the inside, landing snappy hooks to the body and head, and she continued to dish out more of that in the fifth and final frame.

By taking away Meksen’s leg kicks, Buntan was jumping in and out of the pocket to brilliantly fire off her strikes. She landed the cleaner shots and disengaged just at the right time to disrupt the French-Algerian’s rhythm.

After five close rounds, all three judges awarded Buntan the unanimous decision victory.

The historic win elevated her record to 27-6 and earned her the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Title.

Buntan joins her now-retired Boxing Works teammate Janet “JT” Todd, the sport’s former atomweight queen, as a ONE World Champion.

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy Group C Round 4: Kerala Defeat UP By Innings And 117 Runs, Bengal Draw With Karnataka
  2. West Indies Vs England, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs ENG Match On TV And Online
  3. Hong Kong Vs Uganda Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League B: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. West Indies Vs Bangladesh 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Venues, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  5. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI Toss Update: BAN To Bat First Against AFG - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Both Teams Hold Firm In First 25| CFC 0-0 MCFC
  2. Nottingham Forest Vs Newcastle United, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  3. Van Nistelrooy Keen To Return As Assistant Coach At Man United Under Amorim
  4. Roberto De Zerbi Threatens To Quit Marseille After 3-1 Defeat To Auxerre
  5. Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Williams On Target As Kanteerava Witnesses Thrilling 2-2 Draw
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Alcaraz Aiming To Turn 'Motivation' Into Maiden Crown
  2. WTA Finals: Gauff Sees Off Sabalenka To Set Up Zheng Meeting In Showpiece
  3. Coco Gauff Vs Qinwen Zhang WTA Finals Live Streaming: Where To Watch Final Match Live In India
  4. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Edges Barbora Krejcikova To Reach Riyadh Showpiece
  5. ATP Finals Preview: Will Djokovic's Drop Out Pave The Way For Another Sinner-Alcaraz Tussle?
Hockey News
  1. FIH 2023-24 Hockey Awards: Legendary Indian Goalie PR Sreejesh Named Men’s Goalkeeper Of The Year
  2. FIH 2023-24 Awards: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Lands Best Male Player Of The Year
  3. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  4. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

