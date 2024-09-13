‘I’ll Be Ready’ – Anatoly Malykhin Responds To Callout From Shamil Erdogan At ONE 168: Denver

At ONE 168: Denver, Turkish powerhouse Shamil Erdogan earned a dominant second-round TKO victory over former two-division ONE MMA World Champion Aung La N Sang to extend his unblemished pro record and assert himself as the top contender in the middleweight MMA division.
That pivotal showdown took place on September 6 at Ball Arena in Colorado, and reigning ONE Middleweight, Light Heavyweight, and Heavyweight MMA World Champion Anatoly “Sladkiy” Malykhin was paying close attention.
A world-class wrestler with shocking striking skills, Erdogan took it to “The Burmese Python” from the opening bell, proving to be a step ahead of the former titleholder in every aspect of the fight.
After his victory, the Dagestan-born sensation took to the mic and called for a crack at Malykhin’s middleweight MMA crown. Never one to shy away from a confrontation, “Sladkiy” was happy to respond.
While he admits that Erdogan looked strong against Aung La N Sang, the three-division MMA king told onefc.com that he isn’t the least bit intimidated:
“It was a good fight, great fight, an excellent win for Shamil – bright, dynamic, and he’s got a strong punch and solid grappling.
“But I’m ready for all of that against any opponent. When it comes to a fight with me, I’ll be ready for the grappling, striking, and I’ll be in top shape physically.”
Indeed, with his undefeated record, a 100 percent finishing rate, and World Titles across a trio of weight classes, Malykhin has proven to be arguably the planet’s most dangerous mixed martial artist.
Given his accomplishments, it’s no surprise that the Russian can confidently welcome a showdown with Erdogan – a prodigiously gifted athlete who possesses elite skills in all areas.
“Sladkiy” said:
“If Shamil says I came into his territory, then he’s stepped into mine. I’m the champion here, and ONE Championship is my home. I’m ready for any challenge.”
Anatoly Malykhin Says The Middleweight Belt Will Stay With Him
Anatoly Malykhin isn’t just willing to defend his ONE Middleweight MMA World Title against Shamil Erdogan – he’s positive that he’ll emerge victorious.
The 36-year-old claimed the divisional gold in his most recent appearance, a one-sided beatdown of Reinier de Ridder in March at ONE 166: Qatar.
A clash with Erdogan would mark his first defense of the belt, and with that in mind, he sent a message to his potential future foe:
“We don’t need a new champion; we love the old one! Shamil, nothing’s going to change. It’s going to be like always – and still!”