Milwaukee Bucks Vs San Antonio Spurs, NBA 2026: Stephon Castle’s Historic Triple-Double Leads Spurs To Dominant Victory
The San Antonio Spurs continued their exceptional form with a 127-95 demolition of the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Rookie sensation Stephon Castle stole the headlines, recording a historic triple-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in just 29 minutes. Victor Wembanyama dominated the interior with 15 rebounds, exploiting the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo. The injury-depleted Bucks struggled to find a rhythm, trailing by 22 points at halftime and failing to mount a serious comeback. With this 32-point victory, the top-seeded Spurs further established their status as championship favorites.
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