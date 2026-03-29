Milwaukee Bucks Vs San Antonio Spurs, NBA 2026: Stephon Castle’s Historic Triple-Double Leads Spurs To Dominant Victory

The San Antonio Spurs continued their exceptional form with a 127-95 demolition of the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Rookie sensation Stephon Castle stole the headlines, recording a historic triple-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in just 29 minutes. Victor Wembanyama dominated the interior with 15 rebounds, exploiting the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo. The injury-depleted Bucks struggled to find a rhythm, trailing by 22 points at halftime and failing to mount a serious comeback. With this 32-point victory, the top-seeded Spurs further established their status as championship favorites.

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San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Aaron Gash
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Milwaukee Bucks Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama (1) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks' Pete Nance during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Aaron Gash
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Milwaukee Bucks Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball-Jimmy Haslam
Milwaukee Bucks owner Jimmy Haslam looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Aaron Gash
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Milwaukee Bucks Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball-Mitch Johnson
San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson yells during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Aaron Gash
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Milwaukee Bucks Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball-Jericho Sims
Milwaukee Bucks' Jericho Sims (00) dunks against San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Aaron Gash
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Milwaukee Bucks' Ousmane Dieng (21) controls the ball against San Antonio Spurs' Luke Kornet during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Aaron Gash
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Milwaukee Bucks' Ryan Rollins (13) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs' De'Aaron Fox during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Aaron Gash
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Model Mallory Edens looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the San Antonio Spurs, in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Aaron Gash
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Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers reacts as he talks with an official during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Aaron Gash
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San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama passes the ball around Milwaukee Bucks' Myles Turner during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Aaron Gash
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