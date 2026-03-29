Memphis Grizzlies Vs Chicago Bulls, NBA 2026: Cedric Corward Stars As Grizzlies Win By Just One Point
The Memphis Grizzlies snapped a five-game losing streak with a frantic 125-124 victory over the Chicago Bulls. In a game defined by late-season desperation, Memphis survived a dominant performance from Chicago’s Josh Giddey, who secured his 13th triple-double of the season. Despite the Bulls' offensive efficiency, Collin Sexton’s missed opportunities in the closing seconds proved costly. The Grizzlies relied on balanced scoring to offset the absence of the injured Ja Morant, holding off a late Chicago rally. This narrow win provides a much-needed morale boost for Memphis as they look to finish a challenging season with momentum.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE