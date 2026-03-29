Memphis Grizzlies Vs Chicago Bulls, NBA 2026: Cedric Corward Stars As Grizzlies Win By Just One Point

The Memphis Grizzlies snapped a five-game losing streak with a frantic 125-124 victory over the Chicago Bulls. In a game defined by late-season desperation, Memphis survived a dominant performance from Chicago’s Josh Giddey, who secured his 13th triple-double of the season. Despite the Bulls' offensive efficiency, Collin Sexton’s missed opportunities in the closing seconds proved costly. The Grizzlies relied on balanced scoring to offset the absence of the injured Ja Morant, holding off a late Chicago rally. This narrow win provides a much-needed morale boost for Memphis as they look to finish a challenging season with momentum.

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Memphis Grizzlies Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-Walter Clayton Jr
Memphis Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr. (4) drives against Chicago Bulls center Lachlan Olbrich (47) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
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Memphis Grizzlies Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-DeJon Jarreau
Memphis Grizzlies guard DeJon Jarreau, from left, Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams, and guard Rayan Rupert chase a loose ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
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Memphis Grizzlies Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-DeJon Jarreau
Memphis Grizzlies guard DeJon Jarreau (77) passes the ball between Chicago Bulls forwards Patrick Williams (44) and Matas Buzelis (14) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tennesee. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
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Memphis Grizzlies Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-Lachlan Olbrich
Chicago Bulls center Lachlan Olbrich (47) shoots ahead of Memphis Grizzlies forward Adama Bal (72) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
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Memphis Grizzlies Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) drives against Memphis Grizzlies forward Adama Bal, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
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Memphis Grizzlies Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Memphis Grizzlies forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (18) jumps to shoot between Chicago Bulls forwards Isaac Okoro (35) and Patrick Williams (44) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
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Memphis Grizzlies Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton (2) drives against Memphis Grizzlies forward Adama Bal (72) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
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Memphis Grizzlies Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton (2) shoots between Memphis Grizzlies guards Walter Clayton Jr. (4) and Jahmai Mashack, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
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Memphis Grizzlies Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-GG Jackson II
Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II (45) grabs a rebound in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Memphis, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
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Memphis Grizzlies Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Rayan Rupert (32) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
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