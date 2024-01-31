After falling sick mid-flight upon consuming a suspicious liquid and getting hospitalized in Agartala, Karnataka captain and out-of-favour India batter Mayank Agarwal has said he is "feeling better" and gearing up for a comeback to professional cricket action. (More Cricket News)
Mayank Agarwal Health Update: Karnataka Captain 'Feeling Better'
Out-of-favour India opener Mayank Agarwal had drunk a suspicious liquid from a pouch kept on his seat while on-board a New Delhi-bound flight from Agartala. He had to be rushed to a local hospital, from where he was discharged on Wednesday
Agarwal had drunk the liquid from a pouch kept on his seat while he was on-board a New Delhi-bound flight from Agartala on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. He soon complained of uneasiness and even vomitted a couple of times.
Owing to the medical emergency, the flight returned to Agartala and Agarwal was rushed to ILS Hospital there. His Karnataka teammates later took off for Surat via New Delhi in the same flight.
The Karnataka opener's manager had lodged a police complaint, alleging foul play. On Wednesday, the cricketer left for Bengaluru after being discharged from the hospital.
"I am feeling better now. Gearing to comeback. Thank you for prayers, love and support, everyone!" Agarwal posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), along with pictures of him on a hospital bed.
"We are thankful to Karnataka Cricket Association (KCA) and Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) for their unwavering support to Mayank Agarwal during treatment at ILS hospital in Agartala," Karnataka manager Ramesh Rao told reporters after his discharge.
"We thought Mayank will require at least two or a day's stay in the hospital but the doctors and nurses have made it within 24 hours," he added.
The 32-year-old, who has played 21 Tests and five ODIs for India, later filed a police complaint alleging foul play. He will miss Karnataka's next Ranji Trophy clash against Railways.
"We don’t want to speak about the past. Mayank is fit to board flight. We are going to Bengaluru and his family will make a decision on the further course of treatment," Rao said when asked whether Agarwal would take any legal action against Indigo.
Agarwal had led Karnataka to a 29-run victory against Tripura in their fourth-round clash. Right-handed batter Nikin Jose is likely to take over the team's reins in the next Ranji Trophy 2024 match against Railways, as he is the designated vice-captain.
(With PTI inputs)