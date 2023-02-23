Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Matchday Preview: Manchester United Host Barcelona In UEFA Europa League

Matchday Preview: Manchester United Host Barcelona In UEFA Europa League

Manchester United host Barcelona in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League knockout round playoff tie at Old Trafford after drawing the first leg 2-2 at Camp Nou.

Manchester United will look to Marcus Rashford (R) who is in red-hot form in front of goal.
Manchester United will look to Marcus Rashford (R) who is in red-hot form in front of goal. AP

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 10:23 am

A look at what’s happening in European football on Thursday: (More Football News)

EUROPA LEAGUE

Some of the world’s biggest soccer clubs could be heading out of European competition entirely this season as they prepare for the second legs of the knockout round playoffs. One of them will definitely be either Barcelona or Manchester United. The two heavyweights of the continent are locked at 2-2 after a gripping first leg at Camp Nou last week.

Barcelona has never won the second-tier European competition — it used to be known as the UEFA Cup — and its hopes have been hit by injuries to Pedri and Ousmane Dembélé, along with a suspension ruling out midfielder Gavi. United returns to Old Trafford having lost just one of its last 19 games in all competitions and with forward Marcus Rashford having scored 16 goals in 17 games since returning from the World Cup. Also, Juventus is 1-1 with Nantes ahead of the second leg in France and Ajax is 0-0 with Union Berlin ahead of the return match in Germany. Seven of the eight playoffs are tightly poised — only one goal separates the teams — but Sevilla is in good shape against PSV Eindhoven, holding a 3-0 lead from the first leg in Spain. All teams are looking to reach the last 16.

CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Italian teams Fiorentina and Lazio are in contrasting positions as they look to advance into the round of 16 as one of the eight playoff winners. Fiorentina is in total control after winning 4-0 at Portuguese team Braga, but Lazio holds a slender 1-0 lead as it travels to Romania to face Cluj. Meanwhile, Bulgarian club Ludogorets goes to Brussels to take on Anderlecht with a 1-0 lead. Four of the other playoff openers finished 1-0 while the other finished 0-0 and there are no away goals.

