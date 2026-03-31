Los Angeles Lakers Vs Washington Wizards, NBA 2026: LeBron James’ 21 Points Leads LA To 120-101 Win
The Los Angeles Lakers extended their dominant home form with a comprehensive 120-101 victory over the struggling Washington Wizards. Despite being without the suspended Luka Dončić, the Lakers relied on a vintage masterclass from LeBron James, who notched a triple-double to anchor the offense. The Wizards, missing several key players due to injury, kept pace early behind Tristan Vukcevic's perimeter shooting. However, Los Angeles’ defensive intensity stifled Washington in the second half, holding them to a dismal shooting percentage as the Lakers moved to a 48-26 record, solidifying their third-place standing in the Western Conference.
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