Los Angeles Lakers Vs Washington Wizards, NBA 2026: LeBron James’ 21 Points Leads LA To 120-101 Win

The Los Angeles Lakers extended their dominant home form with a comprehensive 120-101 victory over the struggling Washington Wizards. Despite being without the suspended Luka Dončić, the Lakers relied on a vintage masterclass from LeBron James, who notched a triple-double to anchor the offense. The Wizards, missing several key players due to injury, kept pace early behind Tristan Vukcevic's perimeter shooting. However, Los Angeles’ defensive intensity stifled Washington in the second half, holding them to a dismal shooting percentage as the Lakers moved to a 48-26 record, solidifying their third-place standing in the Western Conference.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Los Angeles Lakers Vs Washington Wizards NBA basketball-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, drives against Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
1/9
Los Angeles Lakers Vs Washington Wizards NBA basketball-Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, center, drives against Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins, right, and forward Justin Champagnie during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Los Angeles Lakers Vs Washington Wizards NBA basketball-Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, center, drives against Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins, left, and forward Anthony Gill during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Los Angeles Lakers Vs Washington Wizards NBA basketball-Drew Timme
Los Angeles Lakers forward Drew Timme, left, defends Washington Wizards guard Jaden Hardy during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Los Angeles Lakers Vs Washington Wizards NBA basketball-JJ Redick
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick, center, reacts near forwards Jake LaRavia, left, and Dalton Knecht during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Los Angeles Lakers Vs Washington Wizards NBA basketball-Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes celebrates after drawing an and-one foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Los Angeles Lakers Vs Washington Wizards NBA basketball-Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, center, shoots against Washington Wizards guard Sharife Cooper, left, and guard Jamir Watkins during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Los Angeles Lakers Vs Washington Wizards NBA basketball-Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) shoots against Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Los Angeles Lakers Vs Washington Wizards NBA basketball-Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Los Angeles Lakers Vs Washington Wizards NBA basketball-Bub Carrington
Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington, right, drives against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Cricket Australia Issues 'Fully Aware' Rejoinder; JioStar 'Ends' Bangladesh Deal

  2. Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans Preview, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer Eye Winning Start In Mullanpur

  3. RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blitzkrieg Shapes Royal Hammering Of Chennai

  4. 'Coaches Told Me To Stick To Natural Game': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Opens Up On 15-Ball Half-Century Again CSK In IPL 2026

  5. RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hits 15-Ball Fifty - Check 10 Fastest Half-Centuries In Indian Premier League

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  2. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  3. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  5. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 30, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026 – Flagship Project: Blue And Red And Black, The Bastions Against BJP Takeover

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. Chennai Express: Can MK Stalin Return To Power Once More?

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Modi Says Govt Working to Shield India From West Asia War Impact

  2. “No Kings” Movement Sweeps U.S. Cities As Mass Protests Target Trump Policies

  3. US Israel Iran War: Iran Confirms Death Of Revolutionary Guards Commander Tangsiri

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. Russia Concerned Over Possible US Takeover Of Key Afghan Airbase

Latest Stories

  1. Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump Says U.S. Negotiating With Iran Parliament Speaker, Iran Denies Talks

  2. Gemini April 2026 Horoscope: Learning Opportunities, Career Focus, Financial Gains And Relationship Harmony

  3. Virgo April 2026 Horoscope: Smart Decisions In Career, Stable Finances And Improved Personal Connections

  4. Libra April 2026 Horoscope: Balanced Growth In Career, Financial Improvement And Meaningful Relationships

  5. Cancer April 2026 Horoscope: Emotional Strength, Career Clarity, Financial Planning And Family Support

  6. Euphoria Season 3 New Trailer Shows Zendaya's Rue Being Investigated By DEA Agents

  7. Rahul Banerjee Death: AICWA Demands FIR, Judicial Inquiry Against Producers, Rs 1 Crore Compensation To Actor's Family

  8. Leo April 2026 Horoscope: Leadership Success, Financial Confidence, Romantic Energy And Health Awareness