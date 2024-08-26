Sports

Liverpool 2-0 Brentford: 'Still Have A Lot To Prove,' Claims Arne Slot After Maiden Anfield Win

Goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah in Sunday's 2-0 win over Brentford continued the Dutchman's perfect record as Reds head coach following their opening-day win over Ipswich Town last week

Arne Slot-Liverpool-Brentford-premier-league
Arne Slot acknowledges the Liverpool fans after their win over Brentford
info_icon

Liverpool still have "a lot to prove" despite maintaining their strong start to the Premier League season, so says new boss Arne Slot. (More Football News)

Goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah in Sunday's 2-0 win over Brentford continued the Dutchman's perfect record as Reds head coach following their opening-day win over Ipswich Town last week.

Slot's side are yet to concede a goal this term, scoring four in return, as he became the first Liverpool boss since April 1991 to win his first two league matches in charge.

Yet Slot knows it is early days as he aims to walk in the shoes of the legendary Jurgen Klopp.

Mohamed Salah celebrates his goal during Liverpool's 2-0 win - null
Liverpool 2-0 Brentford: Arne Slot Marks First Match At Anfield With Win

BY Stats Perform

He told BBC Sport: "The fans loved to see the team playing really well but they also loved to see the team working very hard.

"I liked what I saw so if I like it then mostly the fans like it.

"Again we won against Ipswich, won against Brentford. Two good teams but I am not expecting them to be in the top six in the upcoming year so still a lot to prove for us in the upcoming weeks and months."

Liverpool were frustrated in their attempts to extend their lead against the Bees by visiting goalkeeper Mark Flekken, who made six saves, but Slot was quick to point out the defensive solidity shown by his team, who limited Brentford to just 0.36 expected goals (xG).

"Most importantly, we did not concede much," the former Feyenoord coach said.

"The only big chance we conceded was a set piece and that is always so difficult when you play Brentford. They can threaten in many ways but one is certainly set pieces, and we controlled that quite well apart from that one moment."

Slot also praised many of his players for returning from their holidays in fine physical condition, and he thinks that has been one of the main factors in Liverpool achieving two wins out of two so far.

"The players came back after three weeks of holiday and in most cases two weeks before the start of the games but they came back really strong physically", he said.

"Compliment to the players for how they came back and, like I have said, we haven't changed much compared to the former regime, so it is not so difficult for them to start playing again. That was a very positive thing."

Slot's biggest test as Liverpool coach comes next week, with the Reds heading to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Caribbean Premier League 2024: Live Streaming, Full Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. Hong Kong Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Match 6
  3. Shan Masood Creates Unwanted Record After Pakistan's First-Ever Test Loss To Bangladesh
  4. Yuvraj Singh To Replace Ricky Ponting As DC Coach? Capitals In Talks With Ex-IND Star - Report
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh: First-Ever Test Win Over PAK Was Special One, Says BAN Skipper Najmul Shanto
Football News
  1. Premier League: Arne Slot's Liverpool 'Have Room To Improve', Says Buoyant Alexis Mac Allister
  2. 'I Want To Stay Important To Liverpool': Van Dijk Relaxed About Contract Situation After Brentford Win
  3. ISL Schedule For 2024 Out: Mohun Bagan Play Mumbai City FC On September 13 In Opener
  4. Swansea 'Squandered Chance' To Win South Wales Derby, Luke Williams Acknowledges
  5. Real Madrid 3-0 Real Valladolid: Endrick On Target As Los Blancos Claim First Laliga Win
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Happy To 'Do Things Differently' At Flushing Meadows
  2. Monterrey Open: Linda Noskova Earns Maiden WTA Tour Title - Match Report
  3. Novak Djokovic Calls Out Inconsistency; Jannik Sinner's Positive Steroid Tests Raise Eyebrows
  4. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Twists Right Ankle In Training But Not Worried About Injury
  5. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Preview: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff Top The Bill At Flushing Meadows
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP Questions Congress Over Pension Poll Promise After ‘U-turn’ Jibe
  2. Murder-Accused Actor Darshan Getting VIP Treatment In Jail? Viral Pic Sparks Row
  3. Rajnath Singh Visits Top Naval Facilities & Holds Discussions To Bolster US-India Defence Ties
  4. Hema Commission: Kerala Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Allegations Of Sexual Harassment In Malayalam Cinema
  5. Jammu & Kashmir Elections: Omar Takes Jibe At Mehbooba, Says ‘Everyone Has Copied Our Manifesto’
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. When Is The Best Time To Travel This Fall To Save Big On Airfare?
  2. Can Your Dog See Colors? Know How Dogs See The World
  3. LAX KFC Is Ranked The Worst In US; Here’s Why
  4. From Heatwaves To Snow: California's Summer Takes An Unexpected Turn
  5. Inside MrBeast’s Controversy: How Recent Scandals Brought Down YouTube’s Most Popular Creator
World News
  1. When Is The Best Time To Travel This Fall To Save Big On Airfare?
  2. Elon Musk Slams Wrongful Arrest Of Telegram CEO, Calls For Zuckerberg To Be Arrested Instead | Here's Why
  3. Can Your Dog See Colors? Know How Dogs See The World
  4. Renowned Indian-origin Doctor Shot Dead In US
  5. LAX KFC Is Ranked The Worst In US; Here’s Why
Latest Stories
  1. Assam: CM Sarma Says 2 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Were Arrested, Sent Back From Badarpur Railway Stn
  2. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Arrested In France For 'Lack Of Moderation' In App
  3. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  6. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know
  8. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed