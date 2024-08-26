Liverpool 2-0 Brentford: 'Still Have A Lot To Prove,' Claims Arne Slot After Maiden Anfield Win

Liverpool still have "a lot to prove" despite maintaining their strong start to the Premier League season, so says new boss Arne Slot. (More Football News)
Goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah in Sunday's 2-0 win over Brentford continued the Dutchman's perfect record as Reds head coach following their opening-day win over Ipswich Town last week.
Slot's side are yet to concede a goal this term, scoring four in return, as he became the first Liverpool boss since April 1991 to win his first two league matches in charge.
Yet Slot knows it is early days as he aims to walk in the shoes of the legendary Jurgen Klopp.
He told BBC Sport: "The fans loved to see the team playing really well but they also loved to see the team working very hard.
"I liked what I saw so if I like it then mostly the fans like it.
"Again we won against Ipswich, won against Brentford. Two good teams but I am not expecting them to be in the top six in the upcoming year so still a lot to prove for us in the upcoming weeks and months."
Liverpool were frustrated in their attempts to extend their lead against the Bees by visiting goalkeeper Mark Flekken, who made six saves, but Slot was quick to point out the defensive solidity shown by his team, who limited Brentford to just 0.36 expected goals (xG).
"Most importantly, we did not concede much," the former Feyenoord coach said.
"The only big chance we conceded was a set piece and that is always so difficult when you play Brentford. They can threaten in many ways but one is certainly set pieces, and we controlled that quite well apart from that one moment."
Slot also praised many of his players for returning from their holidays in fine physical condition, and he thinks that has been one of the main factors in Liverpool achieving two wins out of two so far.
"The players came back after three weeks of holiday and in most cases two weeks before the start of the games but they came back really strong physically", he said.
"Compliment to the players for how they came back and, like I have said, we haven't changed much compared to the former regime, so it is not so difficult for them to start playing again. That was a very positive thing."
Slot's biggest test as Liverpool coach comes next week, with the Reds heading to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.