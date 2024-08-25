Football

Liverpool 2-0 Brentford: Arne Slot Marks First Match At Anfield With Win

After winning by the same scoreline away at Ipswich Town last week, Slot saw his team dominate much of Sunday’s encounter to keep up their perfect record to start the 2024-25 Premier League season

Mohamed Salah-Liverpool-football-premier-league
Mohamed Salah celebrates his goal during Liverpool's 2-0 win
info_icon

Liverpool boss Arne Slot made himself at home at Anfield as goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah secured a 2-0 victory over Brentford. (More Football News)

After winning by the same scoreline away at Ipswich Town last week, Slot saw his team dominate much of Sunday’s encounter to keep up their perfect record to start the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Slot waited just 13 minutes for his first home game to spark into life – Diogo Jota leading a rapid counter-attack from a Brentford corner before laying it off to Diaz, who lashed in beyond Mark Flekken to mark his 100th Reds appearance in style.

Salah (centre) celebrates with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz - null
Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool: It Is 'Quite Different' Under Arne Slot, Says Mo Salah

BY Stats Perform

Flekken and Nathan Collins combined to keep Liverpool at bay in the second half, while Brentford – who were again without Ivan Toney – went close through Kristoffer Ajer at the other end.

However, Liverpool’s dominance finally told when Diaz turned provider for the Reds’ second, which was expertly guided home by Salah with 20 minutes remaining.

Cody Gakpo’s deflected effort struck the crossbar late on, as the Reds joined Manchester City, Brighton and Arsenal on two wins from as many matches.

Data Debrief: Slot makes himself at home

Slot is the first Liverpool manager to win his first two league matches in charge since Graeme Souness in April 1991. 

Stretching back to last season, Liverpool have now scored in each of their last six league games, scoring 15 goals during that run.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Shan Masood Creates Unwanted Record After Pakistan's First-Ever Test Loss To Bangladesh
  2. Yuvraj Singh To Replace Ricky Ponting As DC Coach? Capitals In Talks With Ex-IND Star - Report
  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh: First-Ever Test Win Over PAK Was Special One, Says BAN Skipper Najmul Shanto
  4. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test: Shan Masood Defends Selection Call Following First Ever Test Loss to Bangladesh
  5. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Reveal Squad With Fatima Sana Named As New Captain
Football News
  1. Liverpool 2-0 Brentford: Arne Slot Marks First Match At Anfield With Win
  2. Premier League: Eddie Howe 'Very Grateful' As Bournemouth Fume At 'Obvious' VAR Error
  3. Premier League: Noni Madueke Hails Palmer Link-up After Wolves Thrashing 'He Is Cold, I Am Fire'
  4. Bundesliga: Thomas Muller Makes Milestone Bayern Munich Appearance
  5. Wolfsburg 2-3 Bayern Munich: Kompany Off To Winning Start After Late Gnabry Strike
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Happy To 'Do Things Differently' At Flushing Meadows
  2. Monterrey Open: Linda Noskova Earns Maiden WTA Tour Title - Match Report
  3. Novak Djokovic Calls Out Inconsistency; Jannik Sinner's Positive Steroid Tests Raise Eyebrows
  4. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Twists Right Ankle In Training But Not Worried About Injury
  5. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Preview: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff Top The Bill At Flushing Meadows
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP Questions Congress Over Pension Poll Promise After ‘U-turn’ Jibe
  2. Murder-Accused Actor Darshan Getting VIP Treatment In Jail? Viral Pic Sparks Row
  3. Rajnath Singh Visits Top Naval Facilities & Holds Discussions To Bolster US-India Defence Ties
  4. Hema Commission: Kerala Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Allegations Of Sexual Harassment In Malayalam Cinema
  5. Jammu & Kashmir Elections: Omar Takes Jibe At Mehbooba, Says ‘Everyone Has Copied Our Manifesto’
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Can Your Dog See Colors? Know How Dogs See The World
  2. LAX KFC Is Ranked The Worst In US; Here’s Why
  3. From Heatwaves To Snow: California's Summer Takes An Unexpected Turn
  4. Inside MrBeast’s Controversy: How Recent Scandals Brought Down YouTube’s Most Popular Creator
  5. Did You Catch These Iconic Horror Movie Nods In Sabrina Carpenter’s Latest Video?
World News
  1. Elon Musk Slams Wrongful Arrest Of Telegram CEO, Calls For Zuckerberg To Be Arrested Instead | Here's Why
  2. Can Your Dog See Colors? Know How Dogs See The World
  3. Renowned Indian-origin Doctor Shot Dead In US
  4. LAX KFC Is Ranked The Worst In US; Here’s Why
  5. American Rapper Macklemore Cancels Dubai Concert Amid Alleged UAE Role In Sudan War
Latest Stories
  1. Assam: CM Sarma Says 2 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Were Arrested, Sent Back From Badarpur Railway Stn
  2. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Arrested In France For 'Lack Of Moderation' In App
  3. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  6. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know
  8. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed