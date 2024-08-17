Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool: It Is 'Quite Different' Under Arne Slot, Says Mo Salah

Mohamed Salah acknowledged life under Arne Slot "is quite different" after Liverpool opened their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win at newly promoted Ipswich Town. (More Football News)
Salah marked his 350th appearance for the Reds by assisting Diogo Jota's opener before netting himself as they began life after Jurgen Klopp with victory at Portman Road.
Slot became the first individual Liverpool boss to win his first Premier League game in charge - and their first in the top flight since Graeme Souness in April 1991.
While Salah admitted the players were still finding their feet under the Dutchman, he urged his team-mates to embrace the process.
"Jurgen was in the team for eight years, he gave everything. Now, it's a new manager and new system.
"It's quite different for all of us, we need to adapt. We don't need to put more pressure on him, we just need to play football and enjoy our games."
Salah's contribution to the cause made Premier League history, with the Liverpool forward now the outright leader for goals (nine) and direct goal involvements (14) on matchday one.
"Hopefully, I keep going like this for the whole season!" added Salah, who took his Liverpool goal involvement tally for all competition to 300.
"I always help to try to help the team all the time, I'm always happy to score goals or assist.
"It was quite tough today; the weather was really warm, it's a tough team. When they play home especially, it's quite tough. The crowd is always up. We knew that before the game, we're experienced, so we expected a tough game."
"I'm glad we won today, I'm always happy to make a difference."