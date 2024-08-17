Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool: Diogo Jota And Mo Salah Get Arne Slot Off To Winning Start

Arne Slot got off to a winning start at Liverpool as the Reds kick-started their 2024-25 Premier League campaign with a 2-0 defeat of Ipswich Town. (More Football News)
Ipswich impressed in flashes in their first Premier League match since 2002, but Liverpool ultimately had too much as the Slot era began with a comfortable triumph at Portman Road.
Their goals came in quick succession – Diogo Jota opening the scoring on the hour with a composed close-range finish.
Having supplied the assist for Liverpool’s opener, Mohamed Salah got in on the act himself in the 65th minute, and Slot’s side showed no sign of slipping up from there.
Jota had squandered a golden chance just before putting Liverpool ahead, though the Reds were arguably second-best for much of the first half.
Ipswich could not make the most of their openings, however, and Kieran McKenna's team were ultimately punished as the Tractor Boys lost on their long-awaited return to the big time.
Data Debrief: Another record tumbles for Mo
That is now nine opening-day goals for Salah in the Premier League, a new competition record.
Salah's effort also brought up his 300th direct goal involvement for the Reds in what was his 350th Liverpool appearance in all competitions.