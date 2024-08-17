Football

Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool: Diogo Jota And Mo Salah Get Arne Slot Off To Winning Start

Ipswich impressed in flashes in their first Premier League match since 2002, but Liverpool ultimately had too much as the Slot era began with a comfortable triumph

Mohamed Salah-Liverpool
Mohamed Salah celebrates Liverpool's second goal
info_icon

Arne Slot got off to a winning start at Liverpool as the Reds kick-started their 2024-25 Premier League campaign with a 2-0 defeat of Ipswich Town.  (More Football News)

Ipswich impressed in flashes in their first Premier League match since 2002, but Liverpool ultimately had too much as the Slot era began with a comfortable triumph at Portman Road.

Their goals came in quick succession – Diogo Jota opening the scoring on the hour with a composed close-range finish.

Having supplied the assist for Liverpool’s opener, Mohamed Salah got in on the act himself in the 65th minute, and Slot’s side showed no sign of slipping up from there.

Jota had squandered a golden chance just before putting Liverpool ahead, though the Reds were arguably second-best for much of the first half.

Fabio Carvalho in action for Liverpool. - null
Brentford Complete 27.5-Million-Pound Deal For Liverpool's Carvalho

BY Stats Perform

Ipswich could not make the most of their openings, however, and Kieran McKenna's team were ultimately punished as the Tractor Boys lost on their long-awaited return to the big time.

Data Debrief: Another record tumbles for Mo

That is now nine opening-day goals for Salah in the Premier League, a new competition record.

Salah's effort also brought up his 300th direct goal involvement for the Reds in what was his 350th Liverpool appearance in all competitions.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. London Spirit To Become MI London? IPL Owners May Rename Hundred Teams With Minority Stake
  2. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test: Jason Holder Confident Of West Indies Revival In Face Of Proteas Advantage
  3. The Root Debate: Can Joe Surpass Sachin Tendulkar, And What About Other Fabs - Stats
  4. Birmingham Phoenix Vs Southern Brave, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Men's Eliminator
  5. Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan Hits Rampaging Ton On Return To Red-Ball Cricket
Football News
  1. EFL Championship Wrap: Luton Town Survive Scare Against Portsmouth To Get First Point, Leeds Draw Against West Brom
  2. Ligue 1: PSG Confirm Goncalo Ramos Will Undergo Surgery On Ankle Ligament Sprain
  3. India's Riiohlang Dhar Chosen As Assistant Referee At FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2024
  4. Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool: Diogo Jota And Mo Salah Get Arne Slot Off To Winning Start
  5. Ligue 1 Transfer News: PSG Seal 50m Euros Deal For Rennes Midfielder Desire Doue
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UPSC Lateral Entry: 45 Posts Across Ministries | Salary, Eligibility & Application Details
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: 'Opposition Disturbing Bengal', Says TMC's Kunal; Centre To Form Panel To Ensure Security
  3. Karnataka: What Is MUDA scam? | The Siddaramaiah Link Explained
  4. Udaipur Authorities Demolish House Of Student Accused Of Stabbing His Classmate
  5. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert For Heavy Rain In Kerala; Delhi Receives Rain
Entertainment News
  1. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  2. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  3. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  4. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
US News
  1. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  2. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  3. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  4. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
  5. McDonald's Collector's Cups Are A Huge Disappointment—Here’s Why
World News
  1. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  2. Hurricane Ernesto Makes Landfall On Bermuda As Category 1 Storm
  3. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  4. Massive Brawl In Turkish Parliament, Blood On Floor As MPs Engage In Fistfight
  5. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: 'Opposition Disturbing Bengal', Says TMC's Kunal; Centre To Form Panel To Ensure Security
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  4. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  5. Trouble For Siddaramaiah As Karnataka Governor Gives Nod To Prosecute CM In MUDA Scam
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know