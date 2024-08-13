Brentford have completed the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool in a transfer potentially worth up to 27.5million pounds. (More Football News)
The Bees will pay an initial 22.5m pounds plus a potential 5 million in add-ons for the 21-year-old attacking midfielder, who has struggled for minutes since his 2022 arrival at Anfield.
Carvalho enjoyed a breakout campaign with Fulham as they romped to the Championship title in 2021-22, scoring 10 goals in 36 league outings for Marco Silva's side.
He then joined Liverpool in a £5m deal but only made 21 appearances for the Reds overall, enjoying loan spells with RB Leipzig and Hull City in the last two seasons.
Carvalho has signed a five-year contract with Thomas Frank's Bees, with Liverpool also retaining a 17.5% sell-on clause as part of the deal.
Frank told Brentford's website of the deal: "Fabio is a player with a lot of qualities. He can play in all the front three or four positions in a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1.
"His best position is probably as a number 10 or coming in from the left. Offensively, he has great abilities on the ball: he can go past players, slide a pass, create chances and get on the end of chances.
"He's a type of player that we don't have many of in the squad so he will add that something extra for us. We're very pleased to see him come in and push the team forward."
Carvalho – who was capped up to under-18 level by England before switching allegiance to Portugal to represent their under-21 side – is Brentford's second major signing ahead of 2024-25, after they spent €33m (£28m) to sign Club Brugge forward Igor Thiago.