Live Streaming Of Zimbabwe vs India, Second ODI: Where To Watch ZIM Vs IND Cricket Match Live In India

Skipper KL Rahul would hope to get some valuable batting time as the Indian team is expected to recalibrate its goals to create some challenge for itself in the remaining two ODIs against Zimbabwe. The second ODI between Zimbabwe and India can be seen live in India from 12:45 PM IST.

Scorecard | Ball-By-Ball Commentary | Cricket News

The gulf between the two teams would always make these kinds of bilateral contests lopsided but bigger goal for the 'Men In Blue' would be to push the limits. The immediate target for the side would be to try and bat first in case Rahul wins the toss in Saturday's second ODI.

The early start on a bouncy track and sufficient nip in the air would pose some challenge for the batters and battling the conditions would be a good test for Rahul and his players. Deepak Chahar had pointed out after the first game that there is little help for the bowlers during the second session and the only time there's some challenge for batters is the first hour of the match.

Similarly, Deepak Hooda, if given a chance to bat up the order, can also build his confidence. Then there is Sanju Samson, If he plays at No.4, it gives him ample scope to build an innings of significance.

For acting head coach VVS Laxman, as much as he would like to experiment, he wouldn't mind winning the series first, before giving some of the reserves a chance to test themselves. Therefore, a left-right combination of Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul won't be a bad option in case Shikhar Dhawan's forearm injury sustained towards the end of the match turns out to be serious.

Winning the series is important but creating different kind of situations and testing the game awareness of the younger lot in pressure cooker scenario should be on the checklist. Deepak Chahar bowling seven overs at one stretch is a good sign and indicator that he is gradually building up his workload.

Similarly, Prasidh Krishna would like to try a few more variations than his back of the length stuff while Mohammed Siraj won't mind a few more wickets. Just like batting in morning could be a challenge for Rahul and Co. bowling in the warm afternoon conditions with no lateral movement on offer would test the character of pacers and their improvisation skills.

Zimbabwe Vs India Head-To-Head

The two teams have met 64 times in ODIs, and the head-to-head record is 52-10 in favour of India. Two matches have ended as ties. In nine bilateral ODI series, India lead Zimbabwe 8-1. Zimbabwe's lone series win was back in 1997, when they won 1-0 in Bulawayo.

When And Where To Watch ZIM vs IND, second ODI Live In India?

India's tour of Zimbabwe will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Sony Six, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 4 channels will live broadcast the Zimbabwe vs India second ODI in India. Live streaming of ZIM vs IND cricket matches will be available on SonyLIV. In Zimbabwe, all the matches can be watched on SuperSport TV. The first ODI starts on 12:45 PM IST at the Harare Sports Club.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (C), Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans , Luke Jongwe , Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano , Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga , Richard Ngarava , Victor Nyauchi , Sikandar Raza , Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano.