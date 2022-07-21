Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs India, 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch WI Vs IND Cricket Match Live

After their limited-overs series wins in England, India will play three ODIs and five T20Is against the West Indies. The tour starts with the first ODI at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday (July 22). The match will be telecast live in India. Also, follow WI vs IND first ODI live score HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE.

In the ODIs, India will be led by Shikhar Dhawan. Indian captain Rohit Sharma and other regulars like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, etc. have been given rest. Dhawan led India in the ODIs last year on the tour of Sri Lanka. Ravindra Jadeja will be his deputy.

Gearing up for ODI No.1 against the West Indies 💪



Here's @ShubmanGill giving a lowdown on #TeamIndia's 🇮🇳 first net session in Trinidad 🇹🇹#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/oxF0dHJfOI — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2022

The West Indies have recalled all-rounder Jason Holder. The former captain was rested for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, which they lost 0-3. The Windies have dropped Romario Shepherd and pacer Anderson Phillip.

West Indies vs India, 1st ODI match details

Match : India's tour of the West Indies 2022, 1st ODI match;

Date : July 22 (Friday), 2022;

Time : 7:00 PM IST/09:30 AM local;

Venue : Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad;

How to watch West Indies vs India, 1st ODI match?

Fans in India can watch the West Indies vs India, 1st ODI match live on Doordarshan (DD Sports). Live streaming of the first WI vs IND ODI cricket match will be available on FanCode.

West Indies vs India, ODI head-to-head record

The two teams have played 136 ODI matches so far. The head-to-head record is 67-63 in the favour of India. There were two tied and four no results. India have won the last five meetings.

In the West Indies, the head-to-head record is 20-16 in the favour of the hosts. Three matches have ended as no results. India last lost an ODI match in the West Indies on July 2, 2017.

Overall, India have played 1005 ODI matches, with a 523-432 win-loss record. There were nine tied matches, while 41 have ended as no results. The West Indies have so far played 847 ODIs. They have won 409 matches and lost 398.

Squads

West Indies : Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales.

India : Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

India's tour of West Indies 2022 - Complete Schedule

1st ODI on July 22 at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad;

2nd ODI on July 24 at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad;

1st ODI on July 27 at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

1st T20I on July 29 at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad;

2nd T20I on August 1 at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts;

3rd T20I on August 2 at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts;

4th T20I on August 6 at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, USA;

5th T20I on August 7 at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, USA.