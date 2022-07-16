WI Vs BAN, 3rd ODI, Live Cricket Score And Updates: Bangladesh Bowl First Against West Indies

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third and final ODI cricket match against the West Indies at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

West Indies made one change, bringing Keacy Carty in for Kyle Mayers. Bangladesh also have one. Shoriful Islam is out, and in comes Taijul Islam.

West Indies : Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph.

Bangladesh : Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Bangladesh had defeated West Indies by six wickets in the rain-affected first ODI, then followed it up with a nine-wicket win in the second.

A win in the third ODI will give Bangladesh a back-to-back 3-0 series sweep against the Windies. Last year, Bangladesh blanked Windies 3-0 at home. Also, Bangladesh are on a ten-match-winning run in this fixture.

Bangladesh, however, lost the two-match Test series 0-2 and the T20I, 0-2 after the first outing ended in no result due to rain.