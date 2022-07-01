Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20: Watch WI Vs BAN Cricket Match Live

After complete domination in two Test matches, T20 giants West Indies aim for a kill in the T20 series too as Nicolas Pooran’s side take on Bangladesh in the first of three games on Saturday. The first West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 will be telecast live in India. (More Cricket News)

Ranked seventh in the world, two-time World Cup winners, West Indies are one of the most dangerous sides globally. With power-hitters like Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, and Pooran to name a few, the Caribbeans pose a serious threat to any opposition in the world on a given day.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have struggled with their batting off late with the visitors losing both the Test matches inside three days. Most importantly, Bangladesh’s biggest concern in this series will be to fix their opening dilemma ahead of the T20 World Cup.

With the players like Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, and Litton Das in their ranks, the world no.8 Bangladesh have to step up in all departments if they want to bring back something from the West Indies tour. In fact, in the last five T20s, Bangladesh have lost four and won just one, all at home.

Bangladesh lost the three-match series against Pakistan last year before starting 2022 with a win over Afghanistan. However, the Bangla Tigers lost the second and final T20 of the series against Afghanistan too.

On the other hand, West Indies have struggled too with their form in the shortest format of the game. Out of eight T20s played in 2022, West Indies have won just three and lost five which includes a 3-0 whitewash against India.

Head-To-Head

West Indies have a 7-5 head-to-head T20 record against Bangladesh. One game ended in no result. The last time both teams faced was during the T20 World Cup group stage encounter last year in Sharjah.

When Is WI vs BAN 1st T20 International Match?

The West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20 match will be played on July 2 (Saturday) at 11 PM IST/1:30 PM local at the Windsor Park in Dominica.

How To Watch WI vs BAN, 1st T20 Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the WI vs BAN 1st T20 will be available on FanCode app in India.

Squads:

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice-Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr. Reserve: Dominic Drakes.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (Captain), Munim Shahriar, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed.