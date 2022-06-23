Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs India, 1st T20I: Watch India Women's Tour Opener Against Sri Lanka Live

India women start the tour of Sri Lanka 2022 with the first of three T20Is in Dambulla on Thursday. After days of uncertainty, it was announced late on Wednesday that the tour will be streamed live in India. Also, follow live scores HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. (More Cricket News)

The tour, which also features three more ODIs, holds special importance for the India women's cricket team as Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. set eyes on the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup later in the year.

Also, the tour is effectively the start of a new era for India after the retirement of the legendary Mithali Raj. India have also rested veteran pacer Jhulan

Goswami. So, the spotlight will be on skipper Harmanpreet and her deputy Smriti Mandhana. For Sri Lanka, skipper Chamari Athapaththu and veteran Oshadi Ranasinghe hold the key.

Sri Lanka vs India, women's T20I head-to-head record

India women lead Sri Lanka 14-3 in the T20I head-to-head record. One match ended in no result. This will be their 19th meeting in the shortest format of the game.

Sri Lanka women vs India women, 1st T20I match details

Match : First T20I match of India's tour of Sri Lanka 2022;

Date : June 23 (Thursday), 2022;

Time : 2:00 PM IST/local

Venue : Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla Date.

How to watch the first Sri Lanka women vs India women 1st T20I match?

In India, live streaming of the first Sri Lanka women vs India women T20I cricket match will be available on FanCode.

In Sri Lanka, SL-W vs IND-W cricket will be telecast live on Dialog 1. The match can also be watched on Sri Lanka Cricket's official YouTube channel.

Likely playing XIs

Sri Lanka : Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Anushka Sanjeevani (wk), Ama Kanchana, Tharika Sewwandi, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweeram, Hansima Karunaratne.

India : Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Simran Bahadur, Poonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Squads

Sri Lanka : Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Inoka Ranaweera, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Udeshika Prabodhani, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Ama Kanchana, Hansima Karunaratne, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Malsha Shehani, Kavisha Dilhari, Tharika Sewwandi, Sathya Sandeepani, Rashmi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana.