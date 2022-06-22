Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
The post-Mithali Raj era in Indian women's cricket starts with a tour of Sri Lanka. Check tour and telecast details of SL-W vs IND-W.

Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Women Vs India Women: Complete Schedule, Squads, And How To Watch Live
India women have 14-3 and 26-2 head-to-head records against Sri Lanka in T20Is and ODIs respectively. Photo: Sri Lanka Cricket

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 5:55 pm

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women's cricket team will play three T20Is and three ODIs against Sri Lanka. The tour starts with the first T20I in Dambulla on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

The tour of Sri Lanka marks the beginning post-Mithali Raj era for the Indian women's cricket team. The legend retired from international cricket earlier this month. India have also rested veteran pacer, Jhulan Goswami.

Harmanpreet Kaur will now become India's full-time captain in formats, while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy. The hosts will be led by experienced batter Chamari Athapaththu.

How to watch India women's tour of Sri Lanka 2022?

There are no live-streaming details announced yet.  But according to reports, SL-W vs IND-W cricket matches are likely to be streamed live on Sri Lanka Cricket's official YouTube channel.

For the record, Sony Sports Network has broadcast rights for international matches for the period 2020-23.

Sri Lanka women vs India women, head-to-head record

T20Is: India women and Sri Lanka women have played 18 T20Is. India lead Sri Lanka 14-3 in the T20I head-to-head record. One match ended in no result.

ODIs: India women and Sri Lanka women have played 29 ODIs so far. India lead Sri Lanka 26-2, with one no result.

India women's tour of Sri Lanka 2022 - Complete schedule

All three T20Is will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

1st T20I: June 23 at 2:30 PM IST/local;
2nd T20I: June 25 at 2:30 PM IST/local;
2nd T20I: June 27 at 2:30 PM IST/local.

All three ODIs will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

1st ODI: July 1 at 10:00 AM/local;
2nd ODI: July 4 at 10:00 AM/local;
3rd ODI: July 7 at 10:00 AM/local;

Squads

India T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sabbhineni Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav.

India ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sabbhineni Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol.

Sri Lanka T20I: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera Kavisha Dilhari Nilakshi de Silva Anushka Sanjeevani Oshadhi Ranasinghe Sugandika Kumari Inoka Ranaweera Achini Kulasuriya Harshitha Samarawickrama Vishmi Gunaratne Malsha Shehani Ama Kanchana Udeshika Prabodhani Rashmi de Silva Hansima Karunaratne Kaushani Nuthyangana Sathya Sandeepani Tharika Sewwandi.

Sri Lanka ODI: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera Kavisha Dilhari Nilakshi de Silva Anushka Sanjeevani Oshadhi Ranasinghe Sugandika Kumari Inoka Ranaweera Achini Kulasuriya Harshitha Samarawickrama Vishmi Gunaratne Malsha Shehani Ama Kanchana Udeshika Prabodhani Rashmi de Silva Hansima Karunaratne Kaushani Nuthyangana Sathya Sandeepani Tharika Sewwandi.

