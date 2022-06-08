Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Mithali Raj Retires From 'All Forms Of International Cricket'

Mithali Raj played 12 Tests, 232 ODIs and 89 T20Is for India, scoring 699, 7805 and 2364 runs respectively. Her career spanned 23 years.

Mithali Raj retired as the woman with the most runs in the game. Photo: BCCI

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 3:33 pm

Mithali Raj, one of the greatest ever batters in women's cricket, has announced her retirement from international cricket on Wednesday. She is the woman with the most runs (10868) in the game. (More Cricket News

Raj, 39, took to Twitter and wrote: "Thank you for all your love & support over the years! I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support."

Mithali made her India debut in 1999 as a 16-year-old, then established herself as one of the greats of the game. She is the only Indian - male or female - to have led the national team to two 50-over World Cup finals.

"I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows.

"Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging & enjoyable years of my life," Mithali wrote on social media, announcing her retirement. 

"Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. Today is the day I retire from all forms of International Cricket," she added.

In her debut match, Mithali Raj scored an unbeaten 114 against Ireland Milton Keynes. In the ODIs, she scored another six centuries, and has an average of 50.68.

The right-handed batter played her last ODI against South Africa at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on March 22 earlier this year during the World Cup.

Mithali Raj is India's only double centurion in Test, an 214 against England in 2002 at Taunton County Ground. She averaged 43.68. Her final Test was against Australia in September 2021.

Mithali Raj already retired from the shortest format of the game in 2019. Her average is 37.52, with the highest score of 97 not out. She last played a T20I against England in Guwahati on March 9, 2019.

During the 2017 ODI World Cup, Raj surpassed former England captain Charlotte Edwards to become the highest run-scorer in ODIs and the first woman to 6000 runs in the format.

And in 2021, she became the highest run-getter in women's cricket across formats, overtaking Edwards, again, during the third ODI at Worcester.

