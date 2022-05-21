Saturday, May 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad had defeated Punjab Kings in the first leg of IPL 2022. Get SRH vs PBKS live streaming details.

Live Streaming Of SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head
Both Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are out of IPL 2022 playoff race. Get SRH vs PBKS live streaming details here. IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 May 2022 5:13 pm

Punjab Kings face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final league match of IPL 2022 on Sunday. Both the teams are already out of playoff race, however, that doesn’t mean the dead rubber is not going to be an exciting game. Both the teams were contenders for playoffs but they slipped towards the end that prohibited their advancement.

IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | Match Odds

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the SRH vs PBKS live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST.

TEAM NEWS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Their skipper Kane Williamson has returned to New Zealand for the birth of his second child. In his absence, either Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has led the side previously, or Nicholas Pooran is likely to captain the team. SRH gave a chance to Priyam Garg to open the batting for them in the recent match against Mumbai Indians. It gave them instant result as they got off to a solid start with Garg scoring 42 off 26. Meanwhile, Rahul Tripathi remains the vitag cog in their batting line-up alongside the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram also providing muscle to the middle-order. Injuries to Washington Sundar and T Natarajan dented the SRH juggernaut in the second half of IPL 2022, but both players are back in the team now and SRH would hope for a good finish. Umran Malik is back in form while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will also try to stick to his simple but impressive bowling.

Related stories

Meet Rajat Patidar – Madhya Pradesh Batsman Adding Muscle To RCB's Middle Order In IPL

Mohsin Khan – Lucknow Super Giants’ Left-arm Pacer Who Wanted To Be A Batsman

IPL 2022 Playoff Scenarios: GT, RR, LSG Qualified, Which Will Be The Fourth Team?

Punjab Kings: Their batting strategy to go all guns blazing from the word go gave them contrasting outputs. Sometimes that kept their opponents at bay, sometimes it saw them fail miserably. The side possesses a powerful batting line-up consisting of Jonny Bairtsow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal. On the other hand, wicketkeeper-batsman Jitesh Sharma has been one of the finds of PBKS this season. Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada have led the pace attack of the side, while spinner Rahul Chahar has been economical this season.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings have faced each other for 18 times in IPL. PBKS have won 5 of them, while SRH have won the rest 13. In the recent game between the sides that took place this season, Hyderabad had defeated Punjab by 7 wickets.

VENUE AND PITCH

SRH and PBKS play their IPL 2022 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The venue offers a good batting surface. Out of the last three games, two have been won by the teams batting second.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Tags

Sports IPL Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League SunRisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings Kane Williamson Priyam Garg Rahul Tripathi Washington Sundar T. Natarajan Jonny Bairtsow Jitesh Sharma Arshdeep Singh Kagiso Rabada
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read