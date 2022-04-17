IPL 2022, PBKS Vs SRH, Live Cricket Scores: Shikhar Dhawan Exits Early; Punjab Kings 23/1 On Slow Surface

Sunrisers Hyderabad look for a fourth straight win in IPL 2022 but all-round Punjab Kings can be a stiff hurdle. Follow PBKS vs SRH live cricket scores.
Level on points after five matches each, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will look to break free from the mid-table traffic jam and aim for a clearer view to the top four in IPL 2022. Although there is a lot of cricket to be played, SRH have looked a team gaining in confidence by the day and Punjab Kings a well-rounded side powered by their batting muscle. On paper, Sunday's day game at DY Patil will be a clash between Hyderabad's bowling versus Punjab's batting but SRH have shown their batting prowess in all the three games they have won chasing. Abhishek Sharma is looking good but what is heartening is the SRH middle-order where Aiden Markram has been solid. Punjab Kings have posted strong totals, thanks to their explosive top order but their bowling, led by the irrepressible Kagiso Rabada, needs to get tighter and more incisive. Get here live cricket scores of Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.
(LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE)
The first FOUR went after an edge flew off Jonny Bairstow's willow behind the keeper, while the second was towards third man, also through an edge. Jonny Bairstow is throwing his bat on every scoring opportunity. This is a good approach from him.
PBKS 23/1 (4)
2.4 - Shikhar Dhawan is gone! He stepped out once again to take on Bhuvneshwar Kumar but the veteran bowler pitched the ball short close to his body and the bounce on it did the rest. Dhawan hit the ball into the hands of Marco Jansen at mid-on.
5 runs came off the over and a wicket.
PBKS 13/1 (3)
Just two runs came off Marco Jansen's first over. This pitch is not a batting paradise for sure. It is a bit more on the slower side. To time the ball is not that easy on this surface.
PBKS 8/0 (2)
0.4 - Shikhar Dhawan stepped out of his crease to hit Bhuvneshwar but he has instead hurt himself. The ball took an inside edge and hit him on the box. He is looking in trouble.
Dhawan takes his stance again. Play resumes... 6 runs came off the over.
PBKS 6/0 (1)
Shikhar Dhawan takes the strike, Prabhsimran Singh is at the non-striker's end. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball in hand. Here we go!
Sunrisers Hyderabad are unchanged, while Prabhsimran Singh has replaced Mayank Agarwal in Punjab Kings squad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings.
Regular PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal misses out due to a toe injury, informed Dhawan at the toss.
The pitch is a used one and there is a small amount of grass. Fast bowlers are likely to get some help from this pitch.
Shikhar Dhawan is 19 runs away from 6000 runs in IPL. The veteran left-hander will become the second man after Virat Kohli if he can get those 19 runs in Mumbai today.
In a pace attack that has Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T. Natarajan, Jammu and Kashmir's Umran Malik is the new heart of the SRH arsenal. One of the fastest in IPL, Umran will be a serious threat to the PBKS top order and SRH head coach Tom Moody is happy to back the tearaway.
