IPL 2022, PBKS Vs SRH, Live Cricket Scores: Shikhar Dhawan Exits Early; Punjab Kings 23/1 On Slow Surface

Back-to-back FOURS The first FOUR went after an edge flew off Jonny Bairstow's willow behind the keeper, while the second was towards third man, also through an edge. Jonny Bairstow is throwing his bat on every scoring opportunity. This is a good approach from him. PBKS 23/1 (4)

WICKET 2.4 - Shikhar Dhawan is gone! He stepped out once again to take on Bhuvneshwar Kumar but the veteran bowler pitched the ball short close to his body and the bounce on it did the rest. Dhawan hit the ball into the hands of Marco Jansen at mid-on. 5 runs came off the over and a wicket. PBKS 13/1 (3)

Pitch Seems Slow Just two runs came off Marco Jansen's first over. This pitch is not a batting paradise for sure. It is a bit more on the slower side. To time the ball is not that easy on this surface. PBKS 8/0 (2)

Injury Scare 0.4 - Shikhar Dhawan stepped out of his crease to hit Bhuvneshwar but he has instead hurt himself. The ball took an inside edge and hit him on the box. He is looking in trouble. Dhawan takes his stance again. Play resumes... 6 runs came off the over. PBKS 6/0 (1)

It's Game Time Shikhar Dhawan takes the strike, Prabhsimran Singh is at the non-striker's end. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball in hand. Here we go!

Team Changes Sunrisers Hyderabad are unchanged, while Prabhsimran Singh has replaced Mayank Agarwal in Punjab Kings squad.

Playing XIs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

SRH Opt To Bowl Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings. Regular PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal misses out due to a toe injury, informed Dhawan at the toss.

Pitch Report The pitch is a used one and there is a small amount of grass. Fast bowlers are likely to get some help from this pitch.

Focus on Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan is 19 runs away from 6000 runs in IPL. The veteran left-hander will become the second man after Virat Kohli if he can get those 19 runs in Mumbai today.