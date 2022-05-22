IPL 2022, SRH Vs PBKS, Live Cricket Scores: Punjab Kings Keep Sunrisers Hyderabad (83/3) In Check

Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads Sunrisers Hyderabad against Punjab Kings in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson. Follow SRH vs PBKS live cricket scores.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, a unit that at one point was looking to finish as one of the top two teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, failed to find a playoff berth. Their five-match winning streak in the first half of IPL 2022 was nullified with as many back-to-back defeats that followed. With all four playoff spots already sealed by other teams, SRH face Punjab Kings in a match of prestige. As Kane Williamson misses the game for the birth of his second child, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the leader of the team in his absence. On the other hand, the Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings have been the victim of inconsistency. They never won two consecutive games this season and that pretty much tells their form. Like SRH, the side will also be eager to win its last league match and end the tournament on a happy note. Follow SRH vs PBKS live scores and updates here. (Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule)
This is a good spell from Liam Livingstone. Despite bowling in the powerplay, he conceded only 25 runs in his complete quota of five overs.
SRH 83/3 (12)
Abhishek Sharma (43 off 32) is out! Harpreet Brar claims the wicket. It was a full length delivery and Abhishek hit it straight towards long-on where Liam Livingstone took a really good catch by timing his jump to perfection.
SRH 76/3 (10.3)
9.2 - SIX! Abhishek Sharma is playing beautifully. This pitch is not that easy to bat on but he is timing his shots with perfection. It was a short ball from Liam Livingstone and he dispatched it for a six.
SRH 71/2 (10)
This is the end of Rahul Tripathi. It was a poor ball from Harpreet Brar bowled on the pads of Tripathi but the latter hit it straight into the hands of short fine-leg fielder Shikhar Dhawan. Tripathi departs on 20 off 18.
SRH 61/2 (8.3)
It's an another good over from SRH's perspective. Abhishek Sharma hit Harpreeet Brar for a SIX in the over. SRH have got some momentum in the last two overs and they should continue it. This pitch is not a belter and set batsmen should take the responsibility of scoring quick runs.
SRH 52/1 (7)
5.4 - SIX! On the pads from Nathan Ellis and Rahul Tripathi is not going to miss it. He dispatches it comfortably in the stands over square leg.
5.6 - FOUR! How can Abhishek Sharma miss his boundary of this over. It was a short ball and Abhishek pulled it to left of mid-on fielder for a four. 11 runs came off the over.
SRH 43/1 (6)
Abhishek Sharma is play with a lot of maturity and managing to get a FOUR in every over. The scoring rate of SRH is 6.4. They should fire in the last over of the powerplay.
SRH 32/1 (5)
Arshdeep Singh is always so good with his line and length. He doesn't have a great pace but the discipline in his bowling makes him a special player. Six runs came off his second over.
SRH 24/1 (4)
Kagiso Rabada has got the wicket of Priyam Garg. It was a cross seam delivery bowled on the pads of Garg who played his shot early and got a leading edge to Mayank Agarwal at mid-off.
SRH 14/1 (2.4)
Arshdeep Singh does what he always does. He bowled a tight first over. Only four runs came off it. Meanwhile, both Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg are taking their time.
SRH 9/0 (2)
The last league game of IPL 2022 is set to start now. Priyam Garg takes the strike, Abhishek Sharma is at the non-striker's end. Spinner Liam Livingstone has the new ball in hand. Get set... Go!
One FOUR and a single came off the first over. Livingstone bowled good lines but he could have given more flight to the ball rather than trying to bowl fast.
SRH 5/0 (1)
Nathan Ellis, Shahrukh Khan and Prerak Mankad replace Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rahul Chahar and Rishi Dhawan in PBKS’ playing XI. Meanwhile, Romario Shephard and Jagadeesha Suchith replace Kane Williamson and T Natarajan in SRH team.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (w), Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik
Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
Sunrisers Hyderabad stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar has won the toss and opted to bat first against Punjab Kings.
Umran Malik has looked a completely different bowler this season with a lot of improvement in his line and length alongside a better temperament. He is the leading wicket-taker for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer has taken 21 wickets at an average of 20.00 across 13 matches. Can he cap it off with another impactful performance? Let’s see.
India have announced the squads for five T20Is against South Africa and the rescheduled fifth Test against England. Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh have got maiden national call-ups. They have been included in the T20I squad which also includes Dinesh Karthik. COMPLETE SQUADS HERE
Shikhar Dhawan is the highest run-getter for Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. He has scored 421 runs at an average of 38.27 and a strike rate of 122.74 across 13 matches. PBKS will be expecting another impactful performance from the southpaw to end the season with a win.
Both the sides have played 19 games against each other. SRH lead PBKS 13-6 in the head-to-head records. In the first leg game between the sides this season, Hyderabad had defeated Punjab by seven wickets.
Hello everyone, welcome to this space. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings face each other in the last league match of IPL 2022 tonight. Both the teams are already out of playoff race and hence, this match will be a fight for the number six spot.
