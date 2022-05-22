IPL 2022, SRH Vs PBKS, Live Cricket Scores: Punjab Kings Keep Sunrisers Hyderabad (83/3) In Check

Livingstone Returns 0/25 This is a good spell from Liam Livingstone. Despite bowling in the powerplay, he conceded only 25 runs in his complete quota of five overs. SRH 83/3 (12)

WICKET Abhishek Sharma (43 off 32) is out! Harpreet Brar claims the wicket. It was a full length delivery and Abhishek hit it straight towards long-on where Liam Livingstone took a really good catch by timing his jump to perfection. SRH 76/3 (10.3)

SIX 9.2 - SIX! Abhishek Sharma is playing beautifully. This pitch is not that easy to bat on but he is timing his shots with perfection. It was a short ball from Liam Livingstone and he dispatched it for a six. SRH 71/2 (10)

WICKET This is the end of Rahul Tripathi. It was a poor ball from Harpreet Brar bowled on the pads of Tripathi but the latter hit it straight into the hands of short fine-leg fielder Shikhar Dhawan. Tripathi departs on 20 off 18. SRH 61/2 (8.3)

9-Run Over It's an another good over from SRH's perspective. Abhishek Sharma hit Harpreeet Brar for a SIX in the over. SRH have got some momentum in the last two overs and they should continue it. This pitch is not a belter and set batsmen should take the responsibility of scoring quick runs. SRH 52/1 (7)

SIX, FOUR 5.4 - SIX! On the pads from Nathan Ellis and Rahul Tripathi is not going to miss it. He dispatches it comfortably in the stands over square leg. 5.6 - FOUR! How can Abhishek Sharma miss his boundary of this over. It was a short ball and Abhishek pulled it to left of mid-on fielder for a four. 11 runs came off the over. SRH 43/1 (6)

SRH Going Slow And Steady Abhishek Sharma is play with a lot of maturity and managing to get a FOUR in every over. The scoring rate of SRH is 6.4. They should fire in the last over of the powerplay. SRH 32/1 (5)

Tight Bowling Arshdeep Singh is always so good with his line and length. He doesn't have a great pace but the discipline in his bowling makes him a special player. Six runs came off his second over. SRH 24/1 (4)

WICKET Kagiso Rabada has got the wicket of Priyam Garg. It was a cross seam delivery bowled on the pads of Garg who played his shot early and got a leading edge to Mayank Agarwal at mid-off. SRH 14/1 (2.4)

Good Start For Arshdeep Arshdeep Singh does what he always does. He bowled a tight first over. Only four runs came off it. Meanwhile, both Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg are taking their time. SRH 9/0 (2)

Are You Ready? The last league game of IPL 2022 is set to start now. Priyam Garg takes the strike, Abhishek Sharma is at the non-striker's end. Spinner Liam Livingstone has the new ball in hand. Get set... Go! One FOUR and a single came off the first over. Livingstone bowled good lines but he could have given more flight to the ball rather than trying to bowl fast. SRH 5/0 (1)

Team Changes Nathan Ellis, Shahrukh Khan and Prerak Mankad replace Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rahul Chahar and Rishi Dhawan in PBKS’ playing XI. Meanwhile, Romario Shephard and Jagadeesha Suchith replace Kane Williamson and T Natarajan in SRH team.

Playing XIs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (w), Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

SRH Opt To Bat Sunrisers Hyderabad stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar has won the toss and opted to bat first against Punjab Kings.

An Improved Umran Malik Umran Malik has looked a completely different bowler this season with a lot of improvement in his line and length alongside a better temperament. He is the leading wicket-taker for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer has taken 21 wickets at an average of 20.00 across 13 matches. Can he cap it off with another impactful performance? Let’s see.

In Case You Missed It India have announced the squads for five T20Is against South Africa and the rescheduled fifth Test against England. Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh have got maiden national call-ups. They have been included in the T20I squad which also includes Dinesh Karthik. COMPLETE SQUADS HERE

PBKS Bank On Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan is the highest run-getter for Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. He has scored 421 runs at an average of 38.27 and a strike rate of 122.74 across 13 matches. PBKS will be expecting another impactful performance from the southpaw to end the season with a win.

Head-to-head Both the sides have played 19 games against each other. SRH lead PBKS 13-6 in the head-to-head records. In the first leg game between the sides this season, Hyderabad had defeated Punjab by seven wickets.