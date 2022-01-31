Live Streaming Of FC Goa Vs Odisha FC: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

Embattled FC Goa face Odisha FC in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match in Bambolim, Goa on Tuesday. Goa have to start winning games now if they are to push for a playoffs spot but in Odisha, who are one rung above them in the ISL points table, they will face an opponent who will harbour similar thoughts. (More Football News)

Match and telecast details

Match : Match 78 of Indian Super League 2021-22 between FC Goa Vs Odisha FC

Date : February 1 (Tuesday), 2022

Time : Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST

Venue : Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

TV Channels : Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla

Live Streaming : Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Head-to-head

FC Goa are unbeaten against Odisha FC. They have won four of the five matches in this fixture. In the last meeting, Odisha managed to salvage a 1-1 draw.

Preview

In a chastening season, FC Goa have managed to win only three matches in 14 matches and are currently on a four-game winless run. They are sitting in ninth position with 14 points.

Derrick Pereira's side lost to Jamshedpur FC in their last encounter despite playing some eye-catching football and Pereira would know his charges have to convert their chances in order to get back to winning ways.

For Goa, lack of finishing has been a problem as they have created more chances and attempted more shots than any other team this season. In their last game against Jamshedpur, Goa hit the woodwork thrice, the highest in a single game this season.

The Gaurs also hold the record for most crosses in a single game this season. They attempted 31 crosses against East Bengal, the joint highest attempted by a team in a single game this season alongside ATK Mohun Bagan.

Mercurial Brandon Fernandes played for Goa in the last game, and coach Pereira said he is one of the key players in the side and they are happy to have him back.

"He makes a difference. Going forward, his performances will give us better options and in creating more chances. He has been an integral part of the team and brings in that quality to our team," Pereira said. "Our intent is always to get three points and we will keep fighting. We will never give up."

Odisha have had a mixed bag this season. They started on a good note only to lose steam in the middle. With 17 points from 13 matches, they still have time to fight for a playoff spot and a win on Wednesday would put them back in the fray.

Odisha have been among the goals and their ability to score late goals should make coach Kino Garcia happy. Jonathan Cristian also got back among goals in the last game and it was Odisha's ninth goal in the last 15 minutes of a game this season.

"The last matches, we have been playing well. We didn't win or get points but the performance was quite good. The positives are that the team is brave to try things we are doing in training. We are trying to create more chances by keeping the ball," said head coach Kino Garcia.

Indian wide players Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Nandhakumar Sekar have been putting in some impressive performances in their last few games.

"So the attitude of the players is good. It will be a tough game. Goa doesn't deserve to be where they are. They are playing quite well. They also want to keep the ball. So we need to close down the spaces. They have really good players," he added. The last time the two sides met, it was a 1-1 stalemate.