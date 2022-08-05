Live Streaming Of Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 8: Watch Indians In Action On August 5 Live - Full Schedule

India added only two medals to its tally on Thursday at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham with most of the competitions taking place in preliminary rounds. But the day belonged to Murali Sreeshankar, who clinched the silver medal in the men's long jump, and Sudhir, who opened India's para sports medal account with the gold in men's heavyweight para powerlifting. With that here's your daily guide to India at Commonwealth Games 2022.

A hectic day awaits Indian athletes on Friday. Stars like PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth in badminton; Manika Batra, Achantha Sharath Kamal in table tennis, Bajrang and Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik in wrestling, Dipika Pallikal, Sourav Ghosal in squash, Hima Das in track and filed, etc. But probably the biggest match of the day will be the women's hockey semi-final between India and Australia. Following is India's schedule for day eight at CWG 2022 on Friday. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Athletics and Para Athletics : Women's 100m Hurdles, Round 1, Heat 2 - Jyothi Yarraji (3.06 PM); Women's Long Jump, qualifying round, Group A - Ancy Edapilly (4.10 PM); Women’s 200m, semi-final 2 - Hima Das (12.53 AM on Saturday); Men's 4x400m Relay, Round 1 (4.19 PM).

Badminton (Starts at 3:30 PM) : Women's Doubles, Round of 16 - Jolly Treesa & Pullela Gayatri Gopichand; Men's Doubles, Round of 16 - Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty; Women's Singles, Round of 16 - PV Sindhu, Akarshi Kashyap; Men's Singles, Round of 16 - Kidambi Srikanth.

Lawn Bowls : Women’s Pair, Quarter-finals - India vs England (1 PM).

Squash : Men's Doubles, Round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar & Abhay Singh (5.15 PM); Mixed Doubles, Quarter-final - Dipika Pallikal & Sourav Ghosal (12 AM Saturday).

Table Tennis : Mixed Doubles, Round of 16 - Sathiyan Gnansekaran & Manika Batra, Achantha Sharath Kamal & Akula Sreeja (2 PM); Women’s Singles, Round of 16 - Sreeja Akula (3.15 PM), Reeth Tennison (3.15 PM).

Hockey : Women's Semifinal - India vs Australia (10.30 PM).