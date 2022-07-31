Sunday, Jul 31, 2022
Live Streaming Of Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 3: Watch Indians In Action On July 31 Live - Full Schedule

Check India's schedule for Sunday (July 31) at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

World champion Nikhat Zareen will start her campaign in the women's 48-50 kg competition.
Updated: 31 Jul 2022 1:48 am

India won three medals, including a gold medal, on the second day (July 30) of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. It will be another busy day for Indian athletes on day 3 (Sunday).

Full Coverage | Day 2 Blog | Sports News

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu made her towering presence felt with a record-smashing show while Sanket Sargar tasted big-stage success after years of toil as Indian weightlifters continued to produce sparkling performances at the Commonwealth Games, winning medals in all three colurs on Saturday. Later Gururaja Poojary, the silver medallist at Gold Coast 2018, finished third in 61kg to clinch India's first ever CWG medal in this weight category.

How to watch Commonwealth Games 2022?

Events featuring Indians will be telecast live on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels, and also Doordarshan (DD Sports). Live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.

Australia - Seven Network, Brunei - RTB; Canada - CBC; Malaysia - Astro, RTM; New Zealand - Sky NZ; Singapore - Mediacorp; South Africa - SuperSport; United Kingdom - BBC; Wales - S4C.

On that note, here's a look India's schedule for Sunday at the Commonwealth Games. All times in IST.

Badminton: Mixed team quarterfinals - 10pm onwards.

Boxing: Women's 48-50 kg (light flyweight), round of 16 - Nikhat Zareen (4.45 pm); Men's 60-63.5 kg (light welterweight), round of 16- Shiva Thapa (5.15 pm); 71-75 kg (middleweight), round of 16 - Sumit (12.15 am on Monday); Men's over 92kg (super-heavyweight) - Sagar (1 am on Monday).

Cricket: Women's T20, Group A - India vs Pakistan (3.30pm).Hockey: Men's Pool B - India vs Ghana (8.30 pm).

Cycling: Men's Sprint qualifying -Esow Alben, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (2.32 pm onwards); Men's 15km scratch race qualifying - Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar (4.20 pm onwards); Women's 500m time trail finals - Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Late (9.02 pm)

Gymnastics: Men's All-Around final - Yogeshwar Singh (1.30 pm).

Lawn Bowl: Women's singles - Tania Choudhary (10.30 pm); Men's Pairs- India vs England (4 pm).

Squash: Women's singles, round of 16- Joshna Chinappa (6 pm onwards); Men's singles,  round of 16 - Saurav Ghosal (6.45 pm).

Swimming: Men’s 200m Butterfly, Heat 3 - Sajan Prakash (3.07 pm); Men’s 50m Backstroke, Heat 6 - Srihari Natraj (3.31 pm).

Table Tennis: Men's team, quarterfinal - 2 pm; Women's team, semi-finals - 11.30 pm.

Weightlifting: Men's 67kg, final - Jeremy Lalrinnunga (2 pm); Women's 59kg, final -Popy Hazarika (6.30 pm); Men's 73kg, final - Achinta Sheuli (11 pm).

