Sports World LIVE: Ruud Vs Tsitsipas In Monte Carlo Masters Final Today

April 14, 2024 has a lot of exciting sporting action lined up. Indian Premier League will see a double header with Kolkata Knight Riders hosting Lucknow Super Giants in the noon game and Mumbai Indians facing Chennai Super Kings in the evening. In tennis, Casper Ruud will go up against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Monte Carlo Masters. In the Premier League, Arsenal and Liverpool will be in action later today with both eyeing the top spot. Catch all the updates of all this and much more here