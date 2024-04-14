Hockey

Pakistan Hockey To Be Suspended? Two Parallel Federations Send Team For Azlan Shah Cup

The Pakistan Hockey Federation headed by politician Shehla Reza announced that organizers had given them the green signal to send the squad for Azlan Shah Cup. Meanwhile, a second faction announced that the training camp would begin in Islamabad

File
Image used for representative purpose only. Photo: File
info_icon

Pakistan hockey is headed for a total breakdown and possible suspension from international events after two parallel Pakistan Hockey Federations went ahead with plans to send the national team to the Azlan Shah hockey tournament to be held in Malaysia from May 4 to 11. (More Hockey News)

The PHF headed by politician Shehla Reza and secretary Haider Hussain announced on Saturday that the organizers of the Azlan Shah Cup had given them the green signal to send the Pakistan squad for the event.

"The national training camp for the Azlan Shah Cup will be held from Monday at the Hockey Club of Pakistan stadium in Karachi under the supervision of head coach, Shahnaz Sheikh,” Shehla Reza told the media.

She said 18 players invited for the camp would report to Sheikh, a former celebrated Olympian.

In Lahore, the PHF headed by another politician, Mir Tariq Bugti and secretary Rana Mujahid announced that the training camp would begin from Tuesday in Islamabad.

Bugti said that efforts were still on to get Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans to coach the team in Malaysia and meanwhile local coaches would supervise the camp.

The PHF split into two factions earlier this year after the sacking and subsequent resignation of former President, Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokar. Haider was secretary-general in the Khokar PHF.

The interesting part is both the parallel federations have occupied the PHF offices in Karachi and Lahore.

While the Bugti headed PHF is operating out of the federation’s headquarters in Lahore at the National Hockey Stadium adjacent to the Gaddafi stadium, the Shehlaz Reza led PHF has taken over the camp office at the Hockey Club of Pakistan in Karachi.

A former Olympian, Rasheedul Hasan said the players are suffering as they are in two minds as to which federation to obey.

“Eventually the players will suffer and at a time when Pakistan hockey badly needs to win matches internationally we have two parallel bodies,” he said.

