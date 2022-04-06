Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Korea Open Badminton: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Enter Second Round

Third seed PV Sindhu will next meet Japan's Aya Ohori, while Srikanth, seeded fifth, will be up against Israel's Misha Zilberman.

Korea Open Badminton: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Enter Second Round
PV Sindhu trounced USA's Lauren Lam 21-15, 21-14. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 12:28 pm

Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth secured straight game wins in the opening round to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament in Suncheon on Wednesday. (More Badminton News)

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, trounced USA's Lauren Lam 21-15 21-14, while Srikanth saw off Malaysia's Daren Liew 22-20 21-11 at the Palma Stadium.

The third seeded Sindhu, who had claimed the Swiss Open title recently, will next meet Japan's Aya Ohori, while world championships silver medallist Srikanth, seeded fifth, will be up against Israel's Misha Zilberman.

Related stories

Korea Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen, Malvika Bansod Enter Second Round

Thomas And Uber Cup 2022 Draw: Both Indian Teams Avoid Defending Champions

PM Narendra Modi Hails PV Sindhu, Says Shuttler's 'Accomplishments Inspire The Youth Of India'

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also progressed to the second round after getting a walkover from Korea's Ba Da Kim and Hee Young Park. The Indian duo will face second seeded Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan next. 

On Tuesday, world championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen and fast-rising Malvika Bansod had entered the second round with three-game wins.

Tags

Sports Badminton Korea Open Badminton India Badminton PV Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth Lakshya Sen Malvika Bansod Suncheon BWF
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read