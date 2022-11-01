Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

It's One Place Where You Feel Safe And Secure: Rahul Dravid On Virat Kohli's Hotel Room Invasion

Ahead of India's clash with Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2022, head coach Rahul Dravid has shared his view on Virat Kohli's hotel room video leak incident.

Rahul Dravid is happy that Kohli has been able to deal with it in a dignified manner.
Rahul Dravid is happy that Kohli has been able to deal with it in a dignified manner. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 3:53 pm

Virat Kohli's invasion of privacy in Perth was disappointing as it is "one place" where the Indian cricketers get to be away from the constant public gaze, said India head coach Rahul Dravid on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

A hotel housekeeping staff at the Crown in Perth had filmed Kohli’s room and posted it on social media prompting the former India captain to express his disgust.

“It's obviously disappointing. It's not very comfortable for anyone, let alone Virat. It is disappointing,” Dravid said ahead of the T20 World Cup fixture against Bangladesh.

For the reticent head coach, the idea of a hotel room also being in public glare is a petrifying thought.

“We have flagged it with the relevant authorities. They have taken action (staff sacked). Hopefully, people are a lot more careful because it's the one place where you feel you are away from people's prying eyes and without the media glare on you and without the photographs that all of these players have to deal with.

“It’s the one place where you hope to feel secure and safe. If that’s also taken away, it's not really a nice feeling.”

Dravid is happy that Kohli has been able to deal with it in a dignified manner.

“I think he has dealt with it really well. He is fine. He's here at training. He's absolutely perfect,” Dravid added.  

Related stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India Vs Bangladesh: Chance For India Batters To Get Their Acts Right Against Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Aaron Finch To Undergo Scan For Hamstring Injury

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Left Irate After Fan Invades His Hotel Room And Leaks Video

A flabbergasted and "paranoid" Kohli on Monday denounced the "absolute invasion" of his privacy by a fan, who shot a video of his hotel room and put that in public domain.

Kohli re-shared the video, that went viral on social media, on his Instagram account along with a message, saying he is not okay with such kind of "fanaticism".

Tags

Sports T20 Worldcup Virat Kohli Rahul Dravid ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Australia India National Cricket Team Cricket Bangladesh National Cricket Team Fan Craze
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read