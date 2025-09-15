BMW PGA Championship 2025: Adrien Saddier Quips ‘It’s Me Against Me’ Before Final Round

Adrien Saddier enters the BMW PGA Championship final round with composure and focus
He said, “it’s me against me,” showcasing his mental approach
Saddier aims to stay calm under pressure in the decisive round
Adrien Saddier quipped "it's me against me" as he stayed cool ahead of the final round at the BMW PGA Championship.
Saddier shot a seven-under par 65 on Saturday to take a share of the lead into the final round at Wentworth.
Alex Noren, the joint-leader, carded 66 to finish the day on 15 under.
And Saddier, who has one DP World Title to his name after triumphing at the Italian Open earlier this year, suggested he will not see Sunday's finale as anything but a normal day on the course.
"It was a great day," the Frenchman told Sky Sports.
"I tried to take advantage of the back nine with the wind helping. There were a lot of good shots, a lot of good putts and a good score at the end.
"I will just take tomorrow as a normal day – just another day at the office. It's me against me. I will try to hit a lot of good shots, be in position and see what happens.
"It would be huge [to win] but I don't want to think about it. There are still 18 holes to play and there are a lot of good players behind me."
Two bogeys set Noren back, but the Swede recovered to ensure a share of the lead with an eagle on the par-five 18th.
"It feels so good. It was emotionally a little up and down," he told Sky Sports.
"This is amazing. Today was great, tomorrow will be too. Whatever happens it will be awesome."
Overnight leader Hideki Matsuyama endured a miserable day, shooting four-over par to drop out of contention, and it was a similar story for Justin Rose.
Rory McIlroy went round in 70 and is way back on five-under.
Tyrell Hatton, though, carded a bogey-free 64 and sits just two strokes back from the leaders.
"I am very happy with today's work," Hatton told Sky Sports.
"It was a bit of a slow start, made a good par save on three, then birdied six. From nine onwards, I gave myself plenty of opportunities. It is nice when the putts go in too!
"Clearly, there are opportunities out there and it always gives an exciting finish here. I would love to have another good round and give myself a chance to win.,
"I will try my best – I'm excited by it."