Hyderabad FC are one of the reputed sides in the Indian Super League today but their owners and players were left red-faced when some of the staffers and employees raised a banner stating 'salary please' during the game against FC Goa at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Saturday. (More Football News)
ISL: Hyderabad FC Staff Raise 'Salary Please' Banner During Game Against FC Goa - Watch
Off the field issues have transpired on the field too, as the Hyderabad FC side sit bottom of the ISL League table
While the Hyderabad and Goa score remained scoreless, much attention went to the Hyderabad FC staff's banner that called for pending salaries of their employees. They have expressed their concerns over the non-payment of wages throughout the game and asked for to be paid it right away.
Advertisement
The security present at the stadium pressed in and pushed the employees out. Hyderabad FC are the 2021-22 ISL champions but have been struggling financially over the last few years.
Advertisement
Head coach of the side, Manolo Marquez criticised the club's adminstration. “The issue is that they don’t have the right people managing the club,” Marquez was quoted in Sportstar.
Advertisement
However, one of the club's source has stated that the issue will be resolved soon. “The situation is a bit bad, and we are trying to get things sorted. Even today’s match was touch-and-go with the permissions coming in late. The salary issues were there, and we are trying to get things in order. Hopefully, the issue will be resolved soon,” the source was quoted by Sports Tiger.
Advertisement
Off the field issues have transpired on the field too, as the Hyderabad FC side sit bottom of the ISL League table.