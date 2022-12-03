Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC Move To Second Spot With A 2-1 Win Over NorthEast United

Home Sports

ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC Move To Second Spot With A 2-1 Win Over NorthEast United

Goals from Nanda Kumar and Jerry Mawihmingthanga sealed the game for Odisha FC as they move second in the table.

Odisha scored two goals in either half to seal the game and go second in the table.
Odisha scored two goals in either half to seal the game and go second in the table. Twitter/@KhelNow

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 8:31 am

Odisha FC registered three wins on a trot for the first time this season as they beat NorthEast United FC 2-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Friday. (More Football News)

Nandhakumar Sekar scored his fourth goal of the season to put the Juggernauts in front in the 25th minute before substitute Rochharzela scored with his first touch to make it all square in the 60th minute. 

Jerry Mawihmingthanga scored Odisha FC's 99th Hero ISL goal in the 78th minute to lift the Juggernauts up into second place. The hosts made just one change to their starting eleven as Pedro Martin dropped to the bench, and Diego Mauricio started. 

The visitors made four changes with Arindam Bhattacharjya, Tondonba Singh, Mohamed Irshad, and Matt Derbyshire coming in for Mirshad Michu, Gurjinder Kumar, Jon Gaztanaga, and Rochharzela.

Odisha FC got their noses in front in the 25th minute courtesy of Sekar, who got on the scoresheet for the third successive game. Raynier Fernandes slid a through ball into the box for Mauricio, who whipped a low ball across the face of goal, and Sekar was at the far post to tap it into an empty net.

An equaliser came in the second half when Rochharzela scored just five minutes after coming on. Right-back Joe Zoherliana played a low ball into the box. The ball missed everyone and found its way to Rochharzela, who scored with his first touch at the hour-mark and drew the Highlanders level.

In the 73rd minute, the off-side flag denied Odisha FC a goal. However, a goal did come for the Juggernauts just five minutes after that incident. 

Crespo unleashed a shot at goal, which was parried away by the keeper straight to Jerry, who picked his spot and put the hosts back in front.

Related stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon Create History, Become The First African Team To Defeat Brazil At The WC

FIFA World Cup 2022: Switzerland Eclipse Serbia To Book A Spot In Round Of 16

FIFA World Cup 2022: Vincent Aboubakar's Strike Gives Cameroon Win Against Brazil

The narrow win kept Odisha FC’s 100 per cent record at home intact and helped them leapfrog Hyderabad FC and move into second place, three points behind leaders Mumbai City FC with a game in hand. NorthEast United FC remained at the foot of the table, still waiting to get off the mark. 

Both the sides will be back in action on December 10. Odisha FC will face FC Goa, while NorthEast United FC will return home to host Chennaiyin FC.

Tags

Sports Fifa Football Indian Football ISL 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) Odisha FC NorthEast United FC Nandhakumar Sekar Jerry Mawihmingthanga Rochharzela
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read