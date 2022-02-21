Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC Beat Odisha FC, Keep Semi-final Hopes Alive

Bengaluru FC remain in the hunt for an Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 semi-finals spot after a 2-1 win over Odisha FC.

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC Beat Odisha FC, Keep Semi-final Hopes Alive
Bengaluru FC's Cleiton Silva scores from the spot against Odisha FC during their ISL 2021-22 match. Photo: Indian Super League

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 10:27 pm

Former champions Bengaluru FC survived a stern Odisha FC test on Monday to keep their faint hopes of making the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 play-off hopes alive. (More Football News)

The 2018-19 champions conceded an early goal then fought back to beat Odisha FC 2-1 in a must-win game. This was Bengaluru's first win in three matches.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of East Bengal Vs Mumbai City FC: How To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match 98

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Hammer Chennaiyin FC, Inch Closer To Semis

ISL 2021-22: Bartholomew Ogbeche Stars As Hyderabad FC Consolidate Top Spot With Win Over FC Goa

The win at Athletic Stadium in Panaji helped Marco Pezzaiuoli's men move to fifth place in the ISL table with 26 points from 18 matches. But to make the semis, Bengaluru still need to win all their remaining matches and pray for other teams to drop points.

As things stand now, Hyderabad FC are at the top of the table with 32 points from 17 matches, followed by Jamshedpur FC (31), ATK Mohun Bagan (30) and Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters (27) from 16 matches each.

Odisha FC, winless in three outings and second defeat in five outings, will need a miracle of sorts to make the last four. They have 22 points from 18 matches. They can only have a maximum of 28 points.

Odisha's Nandhakumar Sekar (8’) pounced on a loose ball to score early in the game but Danish Farooq’s (31’) header levelled the score. Cleiton Silva (49’) scored from the penalty spot in the second half, which eventually separated the two teams.

Both teams began on a strong note, creating decent scoring opportunities.

Bengaluru's Bruno Ramires came close to scoring inside five minutes but his long-ranger swerved narrowly past the target. But Odisha FC took the lead.

Another Brazilian, Jonathas Cristian de Jesus found space behind the BFC backline but saw his shot saved by Lara Sharma. Unfortunately for the Blues, the rebound fell to Sekar, who sent his team into an early lead.

The equaliser arrived soon as Farooq scored with a header from Roshan Naorem’s corner at the half-hour mark.

Kamaljit Singh misjudged the flight of the ball that gave the midfielder a free-header on the far post, leading to the goal.

The first half had an eventful end with Sekar coming up one-on-one with the goalkeeper. But, the Odisha winger could only manage to hit the side netting after dodging the advancing Sharma, failing to score a second.

The second half started on a poor note for the Kalinga Warriors as they gave away a penalty inside the first few minutes of the restart after Udanta Kumam was tripped inside the box.

Silva took the spot-kick and expertly sent the goalkeeper in the wrong direction to hand the lead to BFC.

Odisha’s quest for a second saw them make a few attacking substitutions, including the introduction of Spaniard Aridai Cabrera.

But Bengaluru FC defended resiliently in the final stages of the match.

Odisha FC’s next outing will be against top-four contenders ATK Mohun Bagan at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Thursday whereas Bengaluru FC also play the Mariners next at the PJN Stadium on Sunday.

Odisha play Jamshedpur in the final league game on March 4. Bengaluru's league stage ends with a clash against East Bengal on March 5.

Tags

Sports Football Indian Super League Bengaluru FC Vs Odisha FC Bengaluru FC Odisha FC Indian Football ISL 2021-22 Danish Farooq Cleiton Silva Nandhakumar Sekar Goa
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22: Bengaluru Bulls Eliminate Gujarat Giants, Semis Line-up Confirmed

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22: Bengaluru Bulls Eliminate Gujarat Giants, Semis Line-up Confirmed

BAN Vs AFG: Shakib Al Hasan Returns For Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan T20I Series

Live Streaming Of UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Watch UCL Round Of 16, 1st Leg Matches Live

Vellaswamy Vanitha, India Women’s Batter, Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket At 31

ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Qualifier A: Ireland, UAE, Oman, Nepal Enter Semis

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ukrainian servicemen survey the impact area of a rocket that landed outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine-Russia Crisis

Vehicles set on fire by rioters in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

Protests Erupt In Karnataka’s Shivamogga Over Bajrang Dal Activist’s Killing

Villagers work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina.

Pampas On Fire

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds up his trophy after winning the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rio Open: Teen Carlos Alcaraz Beats Diego Schwartzman To Claim Singles Title

A child dressed as Coraza character participates in the celebration of the recognition of the Pawkar Raymi or Flowering Festival by the government, in Peguche, Ecuador

Fiesta Of The Flowering Of The Maize

India's captain Rohit Sharma holds the winners trophy after their win in the third Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata. Indian won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer Shine As India Seal 3-0 Series Sweep