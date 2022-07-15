IRE Vs NZ, 3rd ODI, Live Cricket Score: New Zealand Bat First Against Ireland

New Zealand captain Tom Latham has won the toss and opted to bat first against Ireland in the third and final ODIs at The Village, Dublin. Kiwis lead the series 2-0. A couple of changes for Ireland. Graham Hume makes his debut, while Gareth Delany replaces Simi Singh. One change for New Zealand with Lockie Ferguson replacing Jacob Duffy.

Playing XIs

Ireland : Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Gareth Delany, Graham Hume.

New Zealand : Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Will Young, Tom Latham (c & wk), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson.

The series is part of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. New Zealand are currently fifth with 80 points from eight matches, while Ireland are ninth with 68 points from 20 matches. England lead the 13-team table with 125 points from 18 matches, and the Netherlands are at the bottom. They have 25 points from 16 outings.

The three-match ODI series started with a thrilling one-wicket win for New Zealand on Sunday. Chasing a target of 301 runs, the Kiwis needed 20 in the last over. Michael Bracewell hit Craig Young for 4,4,6,4,6 to seal the win.

The 31-year-old then followed his 127 not out off 82 with another unbeaten knock, 42 off 40 in another tense chase on Tuesday.

For the hosts, Harry Tector and George Dockrell have played eye-catching knocks, but the Andrew Balbirnie-led side will need contributions from other batters to challenge a far superior side. The same goes for their bowlers.

Prior to today's match, Ireland and New Zealand had met six times in ODIs, with the Kiwis winning all the matches.