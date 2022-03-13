Sunday, Mar 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans Captain, Says His Bowling Would Be A ‘Surprise’

Hardik Pandya was picked by Gujarat Titans for INR 15 crore in the pre-auction draft and was named the captain of the side.

IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans Captain, Says His Bowling Would Be A ‘Surprise’
IPL team Gujarat Titans launched its jersey at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Mar 2022 10:55 pm

In his new avatar as Gujarat Titans skipper, a fit-again Hardik Pandya on Sunday claimed his bowling would be a "surprise" element in the upcoming Indian Premier League. (More Cricket News)

The ace Indian pace bowling all-rounder, who struggled to manage his bowling workload post his back surgery, will return to action in the IPL since his last appearance for India against Namibia in the T20 World Cup at Dubai on November 8.

Asked whether he would bowl again, Hardik said it would be a surprise.

"Sir, it would be a surprise, so let it be a surprise," the 28-year-old said on the sidelines of their jersey launch at their home ground Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Related stories

IND Vs SL, 2nd Test: India Leave Sri Lanka Mountain To Scale After Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer Fifties

PAK Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: Alex Carey Misses Century, Australia Post 505/8 At Stumps

Hardik was picked by Gujarat Titans for Rs 15 crore in the pre-auction draft and was named the captain as the former Mumbai Indians star will be seen as a new role of leading the side.

Hardik said captaincy is about man management.

"Success is theirs, failure is mine. Our role will be to make sure the players are comfortable in whatever capacity we can help them out. Clarity, honesty has to be there," he said.

"In good times they don't need any of us. But the season will test you, there will be difficult times and that's when we will be there to support them," Hardik reiterated what he had said during an earlier interaction.

The Ahmedabad-based franchise will make its IPL debut alongside Lucknow Super Giants to make it a 10-team IPL 2022 and they will take on the Lucknow franchise in their opening match on March 28.

The Gujarat Titans squad also includes India opener Shubman Gill, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, Australia's Matthew Wade, senior India pacer Mohammad Shami and New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson.

"We want to create a culture where all the players feel at home, we want to give them a sense of security then only we can get the best out of them. We want to make them feel like they belong here. It's about creating a new culture."

The team will have former India pacer Ashish Nehra as the head coach and Hardik said it's fun to work with him.

"He's the funniest guy one can come across. He will never give you the coach vibe. It was very clear with Nehraji that let all the players decide what they want to do and give them freedom. You make mistakes but eventually you learn. I'm very excited to spend time with him," he concluded.

Tags

Sports Cricket Indian Premier League 2022 IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya Shubman Gill Rashid Kha Mohammed Shami Ahmedabad
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'The Kashmir' Files Actor Prakash Belawadi Apologises For His Silence On Plight of Kashmiri Pandits

'The Kashmir' Files Actor Prakash Belawadi Apologises For His Silence On Plight of Kashmiri Pandits

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court