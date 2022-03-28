Monday, Mar 28, 2022
IPL 2022, DC Vs MI: Tim Seifert Takes Jaw-dropping Catch To Send Kieron Pollard Back - WATCH

Tim Seifert played his part in Delhi Capitals' facile win against five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2022.

Tim Seifert takes a sensational catch during match 2, DC vs MI of IPL 2022 in Mumbai. Screengrab: Twitter

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 12:21 pm

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is only three matches old, but some players have already made their marks. One such player is Delhi Capitals' Tim Seifert, who took a stunning catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians' Keiron Pollard during match 2 of IPL 2022 in Mumbai on Sunday.

IPL Full Coverage | Schedule | Points Table

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first at Brabourne Stadium. But, rival captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan stole the show, stitching 67 runs for the first wicket in 8.2 overs. Then, came Kuldeep Yadav.

Yadav won the player of the match award for his figures of 3/18, and one of his wickets was thanks to that stunning Seifert catch at mid-wicket.

It was not the greatest of deliveries from Yadav, and Pollard pulled it with some power. But Seifert took a leap and grabbed the ball.

Watch it here:

And reactions:

After restricting the five-time champions to 177/5, Delhi Capitals chased down the target in 18.2 overs for a four-wicket win. Seifert, opening the innings with Prithvi Shaw, hit 21 off 14 balls to set the tone. Seifert, 27, was roped in by Delhi Capitals for what looked like a nominal fee of INR 50 lakh during the IPL 2022 mega auction.

All the IPL 2022 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream IPL matches live on Disney+ Hotstar.

