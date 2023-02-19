Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

India Vs Australia, 2nd Test: Hosts 14/1 At Lunch On Day 3, Need 101 More Runs To Go 2-0 Up Against Kangaroos

Home Sports

India Vs Australia, 2nd Test: Hosts 14/1 At Lunch On Day 3, Need 101 More Runs To Go 2-0 Up Against Kangaroos

Captain Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were batting on 12 and 1 respectively at the break.

Rohit Sharma bats during Day 3 of the 2nd Test against Australia on Sunday.
Rohit Sharma bats during Day 3 of the 2nd Test against Australia on Sunday. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 11:49 am

India were 14 for 1 at lunch on day three, needing 101 more runs to win the second Test against Australia in New Delhi on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Captain Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were batting on 12 and 1 respectively at the break.

India bowled Australia out for 113 in their second innings in the morning session.

Related stories

India Vs Australia, 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja's 7-42 Dismantles Australia's Batting On Day 3, India Need 115 Runs To Win

India Vs Australia, 2nd Test: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin Can Bat In Top-Six In Any Test Team, Says Nathan Lyon

India Vs Australia, 2nd Test: Conversations With Ricky Ponting, Change In Mindset Behind Axar Patel's Rapid Rise As A Batter

Ravindra Jadeja returned with brilliant figures of 7/42 in 12.1 overs while his spin colleague Ravichandran Ashwin took three Australian wickets.

Travis Head top-scored for Australia with 43 off 46 balls as they struggled on a slow and low Kotla track.    

Brief Scores:

Australia: 263 and 113 all out in 31.1 overs (Travis Head 43, Marnus Labuschagne 35; Ravindra Jadeja 7/42, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/59) vs India 262 and 14 for 1 in 4 overs.

Tags

Sports Cricket IND Vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Ravindra Jadeja Ravichandran Ashwin Rohit Sharma Cheteshwar Pujara ICC World Test Championship
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read