Chelsea Vs Benfica: Jose Mourinho Returns To 'Home' At Stamford Bridge

Jose Mourinho looked to his right, then his left, and smiled at pictures of his younger self lifting three Premier League trophies as the Chelsea manager. The man who once referred to himself as a “Special One” returned to Stamford Bridge on Monday in his new position as the coach of Benfica and was confronted with images of the past, when he was regarded as the best manager in the world. Mourinho had two spells with Chelsea, firstly from 2004-07 when he breezed into English soccer, utterly charmed it and was a breath of fresh air. His second stint from 2013-15 was not as successful but did include a third Premier League title. No wonder he is still revered by fans in this part of southwest London — and honored with pictures dotted around the suite where he was speaking inside Stamford Bridge to reporters.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Benfica's head coach Jose Mourinho_1
Benfica's head coach Jose Mourinho | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

Benfica's head coach Jose Mourinho attends a team's training session in London, England, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, ahead of the Champions League soccer match against Chelsea.

2/7
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Benficas head coach Jose Mourinho_2
Benfica's head coach Jose Mourinho | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

Benfica's head coach Jose Mourinho attends a team's training session in London, England ahead of the Champions League soccer match against Chelsea.

3/7
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Benficas head coach Jose Mourinho_3
Benfica's head coach Jose Mourinho | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

Benfica's head coach Jose Mourinho, second left, attends a team's training session in London, England ahead of the Champions League soccer match against Chelsea.

4/7
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Benficas head coach Jose Mourinho_4
Benfica's head coach Jose Mourinho | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

Benfica's manager Jose Mourinho attends a press conference at Stamford Bridge, London ahead of the Champions League soccer match against Chelsea.

5/7
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Benficas head coach Jose Mourinho_5
Benfica's head coach Jose Mourinho | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

Benfica's manager Jose Mourinho, left, and Dodi Lukebakio attend a press conference at Stamford Bridge, London ahead of the Champions League soccer match against Chelsea.

6/7
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Benficas head coach Jose Mourinho_6
Benfica's head coach Jose Mourinho | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

Benfica's head coach Jose Mourinho attends a team's training session in London, England ahead of the Champions League soccer match against Chelsea.

7/7
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Benficas head coach Jose Mourinho_7
Benfica's head coach Jose Mourinho | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

Benfica's manager Jose Mourinho attends a press conference at Stamford Bridge, London ahead of the Champions League soccer match against Chelsea.

