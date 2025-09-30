Benfica's head coach Jose Mourinho attends a team's training session in London, England, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, ahead of the Champions League soccer match against Chelsea.
Benfica's head coach Jose Mourinho attends a team's training session in London, England ahead of the Champions League soccer match against Chelsea.
Benfica's head coach Jose Mourinho, second left, attends a team's training session in London, England ahead of the Champions League soccer match against Chelsea.
Benfica's manager Jose Mourinho attends a press conference at Stamford Bridge, London ahead of the Champions League soccer match against Chelsea.
Benfica's manager Jose Mourinho, left, and Dodi Lukebakio attend a press conference at Stamford Bridge, London ahead of the Champions League soccer match against Chelsea.
Benfica's head coach Jose Mourinho attends a team's training session in London, England ahead of the Champions League soccer match against Chelsea.
Benfica's manager Jose Mourinho attends a press conference at Stamford Bridge, London ahead of the Champions League soccer match against Chelsea.