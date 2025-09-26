The tariff targets foreign pharmaceutical companies, as cited by PTI, requiring them to establish production facilities in the U.S. to avoid the duties. This has put India’s pharmaceutical giants—Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla, Lupin, and Aurobindo Pharma—under scrutiny. These companies collectively supply nearly 40% of the U.S. generic drug market, making India a critical player in ensuring affordable healthcare access for Americans. Despite the exemption for generics, the policy’s emphasis on local production raises concerns about supply chain stability and long-term market access.