India Vs West Indies Tests: Alzarri Joseph Joins Shamar Joseph On Injury List Ahead Of Series

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph ruled out of India Test series with a lower back injury; Jediah Blades replaces him for the two-match series starting October 2 in Ahmedabad

  • India and West Indies are set to play a two-match Test series against each other from October 2

  • West Indies suffered a huge blow as their star pacer Alzarri Joseph is ruled out of the series due to an injury

  • Left-arm pacer Jediah Blades of Barbados has been drafted in as Joseph’s replacement

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph was on Monday ruled out of the Test series against India due to lower back injury in St John's, dealing another body blow to the side.

Left-arm pacer Jediah Blades of Barbados has been drafted in as Joseph’s replacement for the two-match series, beginning at Ahmedabad on October 2.

File photo of West Indies head coach Darren Sammy.
India Vs West Indies Test: WI Have Pace Attack 'Variety' To Take 20 Wickets In Indian Conditions, Says Sammy

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“Alzarri Joseph has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against India due to a lower back injury. After complaints of discomfort, scans revealed a degeneration of the previously resolved lower back injury,” said the Cricket West Indies in a statement.

“Jediah Blades, who has been capped in One-Day Internationals and T20 Internationals has been drafted in as cover for the Two Tests following the ongoing series against Nepal,” the statement added.

The CWI said veteran all-rounder Jason Holder turned down the offer to join the squad in India to undergo a pre-determined “medical procedure".

“Jason Holder declined selection as Joseph’s replacement for the series citing a planned medical procedure,” said the CWI.

It may be recalled that pacer Shamar Joseph was also ruled out of the Test series against India due to an unspecified injury.

Uncapped all-rounder Johann Layne replaced him in the squad.

India Squad For West Indies Tests Announced: Check Who's In, Who's Out
India Squad For West Indies Tests Announced: Gill To Lead - Check Who's In, Who's Out

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Revised West Indies squad: Roston Chase (C), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Jediah Blades, Johann Layne, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre and Jayden Seales.

