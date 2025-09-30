IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Final Fallout: PCB Suspends Overseas T20 League NOCs

PCB suspends all NOCs for players participating in foreign leagues
The move is expected to impact several players
Reports suggest the decision was communicated without any official explanation
In an unexpected move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended all No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players participating in overseas T20 leagues.
It comes just a day after Pakistan's defeat to India in the Asia Cup 2025 final, which was competed in the 20-over format, though the PCB has not linked the two events.
According to reports, the decision, which affects all centrally and domestically contracted players, was communicated without any official explanation.
Sumair Ahmad Syed, the board's chief operating officer, sent a notice on September 29, informing players and agents of the decision, reported ESPNcrinfo.
"With the approval of Chairman PCB, all No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players with respect to participation in leagues and other out of country tournaments are hereby put on hold until further orders," the report quoted the notice.
The move is expected to impact several players who were either already signed or in talks with franchises across various leagues: the Big Bash League in Australia, ILT20 in the United Arab Emirates, and the BPL in Bangladesh, to name a few.