Private Equity’s Rush Into Kerala: What It Says About The State’s Health Model 

A senior doctor working with the Kerala Health Services, on condition of anonymity, revealed the basic lacuna prevailing in the health system. He pointed out the severe dearth of super-specialist doctors in the system. According to him, 6,000 doctors are in service, but only a handful of them are specialists. He says Kerala has historically been number one in terms of infant mortality rate and life expectancy. However, Kerala is now one of the states with the highest morbidity rates; it has become a diabetic hub and also tops other Indian states in Out-of-Pocket Expenditure (OPE). All this has made the Kerala global health market a place of attraction for international companies over the last two decades. And according to him, some surveys conducted with the help of the health department over the last decade may also have revealed to international agencies the health behaviours of the people.