Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

Karnataka Weather Today

Karnataka weather today shows widespread monsoon activity across the state. Bengaluru experiences the mildest conditions compared to coastal areas, with Mangaluru at 28°C and Chitradurga at 26.2°C according to current IMD readings.

The state continues to experience post-monsoon transition with light to moderate rainfall expected across most districts. Current weather patterns indicate the final phase of the southwest monsoon over Karnataka.

September Weather Summary

Bengaluru weather forecast reflects a wet September with 29 rainy days recorded out of 30 days this month. September statistics show:

Average temperatures: 20-28°C range

Total rainfall: Approximately 192mm

Rainy days: 15-22 days are typical for September

Sunshine hours: 5 hours daily average

The city experienced moderate heat and humidity throughout September with consistent rainfall supporting the region's agricultural activities.