Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

Cloudy skies with light rain expected, pleasant temperatures between 20°C and 30°C, and moderate winds at 24 km/h. Humidity is at 66% with a visibility of 6km.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bengaluru Weather Forecast
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing
Summary
  • Bengaluru enjoys pleasant 20-30°C weather with light rain continuing today

  • Air quality moderate (AQI 72) with PM2.5 at 16 µg/m³; extreme UV index requires protection

  • IMD forecasts generally cloudy skies with light rain through October 6

  • September records 29 rainy days; the monsoon transition phase brings stable weather patterns

Bengaluru's weather today is generally cloudy, with light rain expected throughout Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The weather in Bengaluru features pleasant temperatures ranging from 20°C to 30°C, with the current mercury at 27°C and partly cloudy skies.

Current Weather Conditions

The temperature in Bengaluru today remains comfortable, with 66% humidity and moderate winds at 24 km/h from the west direction. Current atmospheric pressure stands at 1014 mb with 6km visibility due to cloud cover and intermittent light showers.

Bengaluru Air Quality Status

Bengaluru AQI today shows 72 AQI (Moderate category), indicating acceptable air quality conditions. Air pollution levels include PM2.5 at 16 µg/m³ and PM10 at 82 µg/m³ with other pollutants within safe ranges:

  • Carbon monoxide: 317 ppb

  • Sulfur dioxide: 6 ppb

  • Nitrogen dioxide: 16 ppb

  • Ozone: 10 ppb

The UV index stands at 12 (Extreme level), requiring sun protection despite cloudy conditions. Weekly AQI trend shows improvement from 78 (highest) to current moderate levels.

Mumbai Rains: Light Showers Continue as September Records Third-Highest Rainfall Since 2006

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

IMD Weather Forecast for Bengaluru

IMD weather forecast for Bengaluru predicts a generally cloudy sky with light rain continuing through the week. The forecast shows consistent patterns:

  • September 30: Generally cloudy with light rain - temperatures 20-30°C

  • October 1: Generally cloudy with light rain - temperatures 21-29°C

  • October 2-6: Generally cloudy with light rain continuing - stable temperatures 21-29°C

The Met Centre Bengaluru reports current conditions across the city, with Bengaluru-City at 20.2°C and HAL Airport at 19.6°C, with high humidity levels.

Weekly Weather Outlook

Bengaluru weekly weather forecast shows consistent monsoon-end patterns through early October:

  • September 30: 83°F/66°F (28°C/19°C) with overcast conditions and 21% rain probability

  • October 1: 82°F/66°F (28°C/19°C) with showers late and 38% rain probability

  • October 2: 83°F/66°F (28°C/19°C) with isolated thunderstorms late and 21% rain chance

  • October 3: 85°F/67°F (29°C/19°C) with showers late and 22% precipitation probability

  • October 4: 83°F/68°F (28°C/20°C) with isolated thunderstorms and 59% rain chance

  • October 5-6: 81-82°F/66-68°F with passing showers and 61% rain probability

Karnataka Weather Today

Karnataka weather today shows widespread monsoon activity across the state. Bengaluru experiences the mildest conditions compared to coastal areas, with Mangaluru at 28°C and Chitradurga at 26.2°C according to current IMD readings.

The state continues to experience post-monsoon transition with light to moderate rainfall expected across most districts. Current weather patterns indicate the final phase of the southwest monsoon over Karnataka.

September Weather Summary

Bengaluru weather forecast reflects a wet September with 29 rainy days recorded out of 30 days this month. September statistics show:

  • Average temperatures: 20-28°C range

  • Total rainfall: Approximately 192mm

  • Rainy days: 15-22 days are typical for September

  • Sunshine hours: 5 hours daily average

The city experienced moderate heat and humidity throughout September with consistent rainfall supporting the region's agricultural activities.

El Niño and La Niña in India: Causes, Climate Effects, and Weather Implications

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Health and Travel Advisory

Bengaluru weather alert suggests carrying umbrellas due to the continued light rain probability. Current conditions are favorable for outdoor activities with moderate air quality and comfortable temperatures.

Weather conditions remain ideal for tourism and business activities, with the city enjoying pleasant post-monsoon weather that Bengaluru is famous for. The consistent light rain pattern provides natural cooling without causing significant disruptions to daily life.

