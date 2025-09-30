Nepal Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: NEP Aim For Whitewash Against WI

Nepal stand on the cusp of a historic clean sweep against the West Indies -- a feat that would have seemed impossible just a few years ago. Meanwhile, the West Indies -- once the undisputed kings of T20 cricket -- have struggled to find rhythm, cohesion, and most importantly, answers to Nepal's relentless pressure and hunger. Follow NEP vs WI cricket live score here as the two teams with contrasting histories face off at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, a venue steeped in cricketing folklore.
Led by Rohit Paudel, Nepal have already stunned the cricketing world by winning the first two T20Is against West Indies -- by 19 runs and 90 runs, respectively. The third and final match presents Nepal with a chance to complete a 3-0 whitewash, a feat that would mark their first-ever clean sweep against a full-member nation in a bilateral series.
Nepal Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Toss Update
West Indies have won the toss and chose to field first.
Nepal Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs
West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Amir Jangoo(w), Ackeem Auguste, Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Navin Bidaisee, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein(c), Zishan Motara, Jediah Blades
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Lalit Rajbanshi
Nepal Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Live Score
Nepal Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming Info
The Nepal vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country.