Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quettad, Pakistan

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but fingers are pointing toward Baloch separatist outfits, particularly the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which has a history of targeting military and paramilitary installations to press for greater autonomy or independence for the resource-rich but underdeveloped province. Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province by area, has been a hotspot for low-level insurgency for decades, fueled by grievances over economic marginalization, forced disappearances, and exploitation of natural gas and mineral resources. The BLA and similar factions have carried out numerous bombings and ambushes in recent years, including high-profile assaults on Chinese-linked projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).