Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quettad, Pakistan

Initial reports indicate that armed assailants may have opened fire on security personnel before detonating the vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED), though details remain unconfirmed

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
A deadly bomb explosion in Quetta, Pakistan
A deadly bomb explosion in Quetta, Pakistan Photo: AP/PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A car bomb detonated outside the Frontier Constabulary headquarters in Quetta, Balochistan, following initial gunfire from militants; the explosion was heard miles away.

  • At least eight people killed and several (possibly up to 19) injured; emergency services rushed victims to hospitals, with fears of a rising death toll.

  • No immediate claim of responsibility, but Baloch separatist groups like the BLA are suspected amid ongoing insurgency in the province.

A car bomb explosion outside the Frontier Constabulary (FC) headquarters in Quetta, the capital of Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, claimed at least eight lives and left several others wounded on Tuesday morning. The powerful blast, which reverberated across the city and was audible from miles away, marked yet another violent escalation in the region's long-standing insurgency.

Initial reports indicate that armed assailants may have opened fire on security personnel before detonating the vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED), though details remain unconfirmed. Rescue teams, including ambulances and medical personnel, swiftly responded, ferrying the injured to nearby hospitals where an emergency was declared.

Provincial Health Minister Bakhat Kakar confirmed the casualties in a statement, noting that "there were concerns the death toll could rise further" as victims succumbed to their injuries. While official figures stand at eight dead and several wounded, unverified social media reports and local accounts suggest the number of injured could be as high as 19 or more, with some posts claiming up to 10 fatalities and 30 injuries. Security forces reportedly neutralized the attackers in the ensuing firefight, preventing further incursions into the headquarters.

Related Content
Related Content

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but fingers are pointing toward Baloch separatist outfits, particularly the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which has a history of targeting military and paramilitary installations to press for greater autonomy or independence for the resource-rich but underdeveloped province. Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province by area, has been a hotspot for low-level insurgency for decades, fueled by grievances over economic marginalization, forced disappearances, and exploitation of natural gas and mineral resources. The BLA and similar factions have carried out numerous bombings and ambushes in recent years, including high-profile assaults on Chinese-linked projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Shreya Ghoshal To Honour Zubeen Garg With Special Tribute

  2. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2025: Mandhana Departs Early, SL-W Make Use Of Cloud Cover

  3. Google Celebrates ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Opener With Vibrant Doodle

  4. NZ Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Rachin Ravindra Injury Blow For New Zealand

  5. Asia Cup 2025: 'I Am Ashamed' - WC-winning Cricketer Syed Kirmani Criticises Politics Mixing With Sport

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Fabian Marozsan, China Open: How World No. 2 Set Up Semis Clash With Alex De Minaur

  3. Daniil Medvedev Vs Alexander Zverev, China Open: Russian Topples Second Seed To Enter Semis

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Casper Ruud to Reach Japan Open Final After First Set Scare

  5. Iga Swiatek Through To Round Of 16 At China Open After Camila Osorio Retires Hurt

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Prashant Kishor’s Corruption Offensive: Strategy or Political Gamble in Bihar?

  2. Mumbai On High Alert As Heavy Rains Kill 10 Across State, Schools In Palghar Shut Today

  3. Three Day Internet Blackout In Bareilly Cripples Trade, Banking, And Healthcare

  4. Spiti Becomes India’s First Cold Desert Reserve Under UNESCO

  5. Goa Rain Forecast: Yellow Alert in Effect as Heavy Showers Continue Through October

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  3. Shrimad Ramayan’s 8-Year-Old Actor Veer Sharma And His Brother Die In Kota Apartment Fire

  4. Mahesh Manjrekar's First Wife Deepa Mehta Passes Away, Son Satya Shares Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  2. World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

  3. Trump And Netanyahu Unveil Gaza Peace Deal, Pledging No Israeli Occupation

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Typhoon Bualoi: Deadly Storm Devastates Vietnam After Philippines Rampage

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quettad, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick