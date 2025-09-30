China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

There were frustrations on both sides of the court at a largely empty stadium as the players switched between one half darkened by shade and the other in the blazing sun

Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff battles past Belinda Bencic
Reigning China Open champion Coco Gauff came from behind to defeat Belinda Bencic 4-6 7-6 6-2, booking her place in the quarter-finals in Beijing. 

Despite taking a 4-1 lead in the first set, Gauff stuttered, as Bencic reeled off five games in a row to seize the advantage. 

However, the American held her nerve in the second set tiebreak, sealing it after Olympic gold medallist Bencic double-faulted on set point and vented her frustration by hurling her racquet.

The world number three then made an early breakthrough in the decider, maintaining control as Bencic tired and ultimately netted to hand over the match.

The 21-year-old will now face Germany's Eva Lys, who defeated Gauff's compatriot McCartney Kessler, having also come from behind in a 4-6 6-1 6-2 victory.

Data Debrief: Gauff proving that age is just a number

Gauff became the youngest player to record nine straight wins at the China Open in women’s singles since the tournament began in 2004.

Gauff has also become the third-youngest to reach 20 quarter-finals at Tier 1/WTA-1000 events, a feat only Martina Hingis and Maria Sharapova managed at a younger age since the format was introduced in 1990.

The victory over Bencic also means the American has secured her 150th career victory on hard courts, making her the youngest player to hit that milestone since Caroline Wozniacki in 2011.

