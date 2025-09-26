Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

President Donald Trump hosted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House, marking Erdogan's first visit since 2019, with discussions centered on possibly lifting the U.S. ban on F-35 sales to Turkey, a NATO ally.
The ban, imposed in 2019 due to Turkey's purchase of Russia's S-400 system, followed concerns over F-35 technology security; Turkey had invested $1.4 billion in the program before its exclusion.
The two-hour meeting covered trade deals, including Boeing aircraft and F-16 purchases, and Turkey's role in NATO, with no final decision on the F-35 ban announced as of September 26, 2025.
President Donald Trump hosted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House, marking Erdogan's first visit since 2019. The meeting focused on discussions regarding the potential lifting of a U.S. ban on F-35 fighter jet sales to Turkey, a NATO ally.
According to BBC, US excluded Turkey from the F-35 program in 2019 after Turkey purchased Russia's S-400 air defense system. US officials cited concerns that the S-400 could compromise F-35 technology by collecting sensitive data. Turkey had invested $1.4 billion in the F-35 program prior to its exclusion.
Trump stated on social media that the talks included "many Trade and Military Deals with the President, including the large scale purchase of Boeing aircraft, a major F-16 Deal, and a continuation of the F-35 talks, which we expect to conclude positively." The meeting lasted two hours and also addressed trade agreements and geopolitical issues.
Erdogan expressed hope to resume Turkey's participation in the F-35 program. Trump mentioned ongoing negotiations to reduce Turkey's reliance on Russian oil and gas. The leaders discussed Turkey's strategic role in NATO and its mediation efforts in Syria and Gaza.
Israel, which operates F-35s, and some US lawmakers have raised concerns about the potential sale. Turkey's human rights record and military ties with Russia were noted as points of discussion. No final decision on lifting the F-35 ban was announced as of September 26, 2025.